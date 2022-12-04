Panthers Recall Chris Tierney, Checkers Recall Xavier Cormier
December 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
In the midst of a West Coast road trip, the Panthers have recalled Chris Tierney from Charlotte.
Tierney currently ranks second on the Checkers with 16 points (3g, 13a) in 19 games and has posted two points in each of his last two contests. This marks the first recall of the season for the veteran forward, who has appeared in over 500 NHL games over his career.
In a corresponding move, the Checkers have recalled Xavier Cormier from the ECHL's Florida Everblades. The rookie forward has posted seven points (2g, 5a) in 17 games for Florida this season and is tied for third on the team with a plus-10 rating.
The Panthers visit Winnipeg on Tuesday to wrap up their trip before returning home on Thursday, while the Checkers embark on a three-game road trip this week beginning on Tuesday in Hershey.
