Barracuda Race Past Roadrunners 4-3 in OT

December 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (12-9-0-1) got a pair of goals from its captain Andrew Agozzino, including the overtime winner, to upend the Tucson Roadrunners (10-7-2-0) on Sunday night at Tech CU Arena, 4-3.

In the first, for the seventh consecutive game, the Barracuda would fall behind as Jean-Sebastien Dea (11) made it goals in five straight, cleaning up his own rebound at 7:34. The Barracuda would kill off the three power plays in the first and the game would remain 1-0 Roadrunners after 20 minutes.

In the second, Tucson would break through on its fourth power play as Michael Carcone (7), who sat out Saturday, fired a wrister inside the far post from the right wing at 12:24. Just a minute and 10 seconds later, Thomas Bordeleau (11), would make it goals in three straight, by tucking in a loose puck just off the right post after Ivan Prosvetov had initially stretched out his left leg to make a breakaway save on Tristen Robins. Then at 17:12, Danil Gushchin (6) would tie the score with a point shot on the power play. With the goal, the Barracuda have now scored on the man advantage in nine consecutive games, matching a franchise record.

In the third, again on the power play, Agozzino (6) would slide a rebound into an open net as he was parked on the back post at 3:31, but Adam Cracknell (6) would answer at 15:02, also on the power play, forcing overtime.

In overtime, Eetu Makiniemi would make a brilliant save on Carcone at 1:47 as Cam Hebig seamed it to him on a two-on-one, and then Agozzino would bury the game-winner on a two-on-one feed from William Eklund at 4:14, Agozzino's 200th career AHL goal.

Makiniemi (6-4-1) earned the win by making a season-high 40 saves, while Prosvetov (6-4-1) suffered the loss, allowing four goals 32 shots.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.