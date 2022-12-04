Barracuda Race Past Roadrunners 4-3 in OT
December 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (12-9-0-1) got a pair of goals from its captain Andrew Agozzino, including the overtime winner, to upend the Tucson Roadrunners (10-7-2-0) on Sunday night at Tech CU Arena, 4-3.
In the first, for the seventh consecutive game, the Barracuda would fall behind as Jean-Sebastien Dea (11) made it goals in five straight, cleaning up his own rebound at 7:34. The Barracuda would kill off the three power plays in the first and the game would remain 1-0 Roadrunners after 20 minutes.
In the second, Tucson would break through on its fourth power play as Michael Carcone (7), who sat out Saturday, fired a wrister inside the far post from the right wing at 12:24. Just a minute and 10 seconds later, Thomas Bordeleau (11), would make it goals in three straight, by tucking in a loose puck just off the right post after Ivan Prosvetov had initially stretched out his left leg to make a breakaway save on Tristen Robins. Then at 17:12, Danil Gushchin (6) would tie the score with a point shot on the power play. With the goal, the Barracuda have now scored on the man advantage in nine consecutive games, matching a franchise record.
In the third, again on the power play, Agozzino (6) would slide a rebound into an open net as he was parked on the back post at 3:31, but Adam Cracknell (6) would answer at 15:02, also on the power play, forcing overtime.
In overtime, Eetu Makiniemi would make a brilliant save on Carcone at 1:47 as Cam Hebig seamed it to him on a two-on-one, and then Agozzino would bury the game-winner on a two-on-one feed from William Eklund at 4:14, Agozzino's 200th career AHL goal.
Makiniemi (6-4-1) earned the win by making a season-high 40 saves, while Prosvetov (6-4-1) suffered the loss, allowing four goals 32 shots.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 4, 2022
- Belleville Sens Fall to Marlies at Coca-Cola Coliseum - Belleville Senators
- Canucks Complete Laval Sweep, Defeat Rocket 6-3 - Abbotsford Canucks
- Barracuda Race Past Roadrunners 4-3 in OT - San Jose Barracuda
- Roadrunners Earn Standings Point in Series Finale with San Jose - Tucson Roadrunners
- Iowa Shuts out Chicago in McIntyre's 250th AHL Game, 7-0 - Iowa Wild
- Bears Suffer 7-3 Loss to Penguins - Hershey Bears
- Penguins Demolish Bears with Dominant, 7-3 Victory - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolves Fall to Wild 7-0 - Chicago Wolves
- Wolf Pack Fire Season-High 47 Shots, But Fall 3-1 to Bruins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Thunderbirds Hold back Islanders, 3-1 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Panthers Recall Chris Tierney, Checkers Recall Xavier Cormier - Charlotte Checkers
- Kinkaid's 46 Saves Lift P-Bruins Past Wolf Pack 3-1 - Providence Bruins
- Hofer Delivers Huge Performance in T-Birds Win at Bridgeport - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Roadrunners' Bokondji Imama, Jan Jenik Suspended - AHL
- Barratt and Kile to ECHL - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bears Sign Goaltender Justin Kapelmaster to PTO - Hershey Bears
- Monsters Assign Goaltender Pavel Cajan to ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings - Cleveland Monsters
- Blackhawks Recall Stauber from Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolf Pack Visit Bruins for First of Ten Meetings this Season - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Chicago Wolves - Iowa Wild
- Belleville Sens Sign Defenceman Alex Breton to Professional Tryout Offer - Belleville Senators
- Toronto Marlies Wrap up Weekend with Battle against Belleville - Toronto Marlies
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Thunderbirds at 3 p.m. Today - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game #19 - Roadrunners at Barracuda - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wranglers Win Fourth-Straight - Calgary Wranglers
- Barracuda Toss Tucson, 4-2 - San Jose Barracuda
- Abbotsford Canucks Win Wild 7-5 Game Against Laval On Teddy Bear Toss Night - Abbotsford Canucks
- Silver Knights Fall to Firebirds at Home, 3-2 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Firebirds Edge Silver Knights in Shootout Win, 3-2 - Coachella Valley Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Jose Barracuda Stories
- Barracuda Race Past Roadrunners 4-3 in OT
- Barracuda Toss Tucson, 4-2
- Barracuda Sign Defenseman Will Riedell to PTO
- Barracuda Tamed by Wild, 5-3
- Barracuda Bit by Wild, 4-3