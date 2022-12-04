Toronto Marlies Wrap up Weekend with Battle against Belleville

The Toronto Marlies wrap up their 3-in-3 this weekend with a game on Sunday against the Belleville Senators.

This marks the third of twelve matchups between the two clubs this season. Currently the series is split with each taking home a win. The two teams last met on November 18th where the Marlies lost 6-1.

Both teams are heading into Sunday's game with a loss. Toronto is coming off a 5-2 loss to the Syracuse Crunch on Saturday night, falling to a 12-7-1-0 record. While Belleville had a 7-3 loss against Syracuse, falling to a 9-10-1-0 record. Both teams have won two of their last five games.

A player to look out for on the Marlies side is Logan Shaw who leads the team with 22 points (8G,14A), and Alex Steeves who has points (2-2-4) in consecutive games. On the Senators side, Jake Lucchini and Egor Sokolov lead the way with 19 points.

Puck drop is 4:00pm on the Toronto Maple Leafs app and AHLTV.

