Barracuda Toss Tucson, 4-2

December 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (11-9-0-1) scored three power-play goals in a 4-1 win over the Tucson Roadrunners (10-7-1-0) on Saturday night at Tech CU Arena in front of 2,478 fans for Teddy Bear Toss night.

Jan Jenik (3) scored at 5:49 in the first with a mini one-timer passed the glove of Strauss Mann.

The bears were finally tossed onto the ice in the second period on the power-play after Luke Johnson (3) tipped the puck passed the five-hole of Jon Gillies to tie the game at one at the 18:17 mark. Under a minute later at 19:08, Thomas Bordeleau (10) one-timed a shot through Gillies on the power-play to end the period with a 2-1 Barracuda lead. San Jose killed off a 5-on-3 Tucson power-play earlier in the period and had 20 shots in total.

In the final frame, William Eklund (6) gave the Barracuda their third power-play goal of the game on a one-timer at 11:10. Montana Onyebuchi (2) then scored the insurance goal off a Gillies rebound to at 17:10.

Both Ryan Merkley (0+3=3) and Bordeleau (1+2=3) had three-point nights while Eklund (1+1=2) had two points on the evening.

Mann (3-2-0) made 22 saves on 24 shots for his third win of the season and Gillies (4-3-1) stopped 32 of the 36 shots he faced.

Barracuda fans sent a total of 3879 bears onto the ice, with all of the bears set to go to local children through Working Partnerships USA.

