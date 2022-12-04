Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Chicago Wolves

Iowa Wild (8-7-2-2; 20 pts.) at Chicago Wolves (6-9-2-0; 14 pts.)

The Iowa Wild wrap up a pair of weekend games against Chicago when they take on the Wolves Sunday at 3 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena. Fans are invited to enjoy Pucks 'N Paws Day and bring their dogs to the rink! The first 400 dogs will receive a dog bag dispenser giveaway courtesy of Fleet Farm and KIOA. The team will also host a postgame skate for fans (no dogs).

THAT'S IN-ZANE

Iowa goaltender Zane McIntyre enters Sunday's matinee one game short of 250 career AHL games. McIntyre is 137-81-20 with a 2.52 goals against average and 0.911 save percentage across 249 career AHL games, which include 44 with Iowa. McIntyre has also appeared in eight NHL games, all with the Boston Bruins. McIntyre's first AHL appearance came on Oct. 9, 2015; he made 38 saves in a 2-1 overtime loss to Wilkes-Barre with Providence.

BOUNCING BACK

- Iowa has outshot or tied opponents in all but one game following a regulation loss

- The Wild are averaging 30.5 shots per game following a regulation defeat

- Iowa is 2-2-1-1 following regulation losses this season; the team went 13-14-1-2 during the 2021-22 season

FAN SUPPORT

- Including Saturday's game, Iowa has eclipsed 8,000 fans four times at home this season

- The Wild are averaging 6,896 fans per game

- The franchise's best attendance year came in 2018-19 (6,409 fans per game)

- Iowa's all-time single game attendance high of 13,503 came on Feb. 15, 2020

