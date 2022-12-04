Monsters Assign Goaltender Pavel Cajan to ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings
December 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Sunday that the Monsters assigned rookie goaltender Pavel Cajan to the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings. In seven appearances for Cleveland this season, Cajan went 3-3-1 with a 3.14 goals-against average (GAA) and .887 save percentage (S%), and added a 1-0-0 record with a 1.00 GAA and .968 S% in one appearance for Kalamazoo.
A 6'2", 176 lb. left-catching native of Hlubos, Czechia, Cajan, 20, went 21-18-4 with a 3.61 GAA and .901 S% in 44 appearances for the OHL's Kitchener Rangers last season.
