Blackhawks Recall Stauber from Rockford
December 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have recalled goaltender Jaxson Stauber from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.
Stauber, 23, has a 3-2-0 record with the IceHogs this season, posting a 3.34 goals-against average and .894 save percentage.
Check out the Rockford IceHogs Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 4, 2022
- Monsters Assign Goaltender Pavel Cajan to ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings - Cleveland Monsters
- Blackhawks Recall Stauber from Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolf Pack Visit Bruins for First of Ten Meetings this Season - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Chicago Wolves - Iowa Wild
- Belleville Sens Sign Defenceman Alex Breton to Professional Tryout Offer - Belleville Senators
- Toronto Marlies Wrap up Weekend with Battle against Belleville - Toronto Marlies
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Thunderbirds at 3 p.m. Today - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game #19 - Roadrunners at Barracuda - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wranglers Win Fourth-Straight - Calgary Wranglers
- Barracuda Toss Tucson, 4-2 - San Jose Barracuda
- Abbotsford Canucks Win Wild 7-5 Game Against Laval On Teddy Bear Toss Night - Abbotsford Canucks
- Silver Knights Fall to Firebirds at Home, 3-2 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Firebirds Edge Silver Knights in Shootout Win, 3-2 - Coachella Valley Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.