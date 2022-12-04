Save the USFL Video Archive

Blackhawks Recall Stauber from Rockford

December 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release


The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have recalled goaltender Jaxson Stauber from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Stauber, 23, has a 3-2-0 record with the IceHogs this season, posting a 3.34 goals-against average and .894 save percentage.

