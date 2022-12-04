Barratt and Kile to ECHL

December 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release









Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Alex Kile

(Lehigh Valley Phantoms) Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Alex Kile(Lehigh Valley Phantoms)

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have reassigned forward Evan Barratt from the Phantoms to the Reading Royals of the ECHL. In a separate transaction, the Phantoms have loaned forward Alex Kile to the Maine Mariners.

Barratt, 23 is from Bristol, PA in Bucks County. He was acquired by the Flyers on October 26, 2022 in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for defenseman Cooper Zech. Barratt has played in two games with the Phantoms notching one assist. He previously played parts of three seasons with the Rockford Icehogs (2020-23). In 94 career AHL games, Barratt has scored 19-24-43 including a career-high 14 goals and 14 assists in 2021-22 with Rockford.

A Round 3 selection of the Blackhawks in 2017, Barratt was a standout at Penn State scoring 39-56-95 in 98 games in a collegiate career that included a Hobey Baker Award nomination in 2019. He won a gold medal for the USA at the IIHF World Junior Championships in 2019.

Kile, 28, has played in 15 games with the Phantoms this season recording two assists. Last year he played in 27 games with Lehigh Valley scoring 4-3-7 while also playing in 11 games with the Maine Mariners where he scored 9-9-18.

The former captain at the University of Michigan has played in 93 career AHL games scoring 12-8-20 and also 205 ECHL games scoring 78 goals with 90 assists for 168 points. He is the "original Maine Mariner" as he was the first player signed with the new franchise in 2018.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms are back in action on Wednesday evening at the Hartford Wolf Pack. The Phantoms return to PPL Center with a pair of rematch engagements with the Charlotte Checkers on Friday, December 9 with Berks $1 Hot Dogs and Saturday, December 10 on Service Electric Phantoms Ballcap Night.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Wednesday, December 7 (7:00) at Hartford Wolf Pack

Friday, December 9 (7:05) vs. CHARLOTTE CHECKERS

Saturday, December 10 (7:05) vs. CHARLOTTE CHECKERS

Friday, December 16 (7:05) at Providence Bruins

Saturday, December 17 (7:05) vs. PROVIDENCE BRUINS

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.