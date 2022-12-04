Kinkaid's 46 Saves Lift P-Bruins Past Wolf Pack 3-1

Providence, RI - Goaltender Keith Kinkaid stopped a season high 46 of the 47 shots he faced, leading the Providence Bruins to a 3-1 victory over the Hartford Wolf Pack on Sunday evening at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Jack Ahcan scored the game-winning goal, his first of the season, while Josiah Didier and Jakub Lauko also found the scoresheet. All three of the P-Bruins goals were scored 5:28 apart.

How It Happened

Didier caught a feed at the right point, turned, and fired a low slap shot that found that back of the net with 12:27 remaining in the second period to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead. Mike Callahan and Oskar Steen were credited with assists on the goal.

Ahcan ripped a slap shot from the left boards that snuck through the goaltender and into the back of the net, giving Providence a 2-0 lead with 11:08 remaining in the second period. Justin Brazeau and Vinni Lettieri received assists on the goal.

Lauko caught a pass walking down from the point and ripped a shot glove side to give the P-Bruins a 3-0 lead with 6:59 left in the second period. Joe Abate was credited with an assist on the goal.

Hartford found the back of the net with 2:53 left in the third period after Matthew Roberston shot the puck from the point, trickling it past Kinkaid and across the goal line.

Stats

Lettieri has points in three straight games.

Ahcan's goal extended his point streak to five games.

Brazeau has points in his last two games.

Kinkaid stopped 46 of 47 shots. Providence totaled 22 shots in the contest.

The P-Bruins power play went 0-for-2, and the penalty kill was 8-for-8.

Next Game

The P-Bruins travel to Bridgeport on Saturday, December 10 to take on the Islanders at Total Mortgage Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

