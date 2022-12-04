Bears Sign Goaltender Justin Kapelmaster to PTO
December 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has signed goaltender Justin Kapelmaster to a professional tryout agreement (PTO). The announcement was made by Hershey Bears vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer.
Kapelmaster, 27, has appeared in one game with the ECHL's Reading Royals this season, making 23 saves in a 5-3 loss at Maine on Nov. 23. He has prior AHL experience with the Cleveland Monsters, playing two games in the 2020-21 season, going 2-0-0 with a 1.95 goals-against average and a .933 save percentage.
The 6'1", 216-pound goaltender has appeared in 39 career ECHL games with Fort Wayne, Allen, Indy, Jacksonville, Worcester, and Reading, posting a 14-19-3 record, a 2.39 goals-against average, and a .907 save percentage to go along with five shutouts. He was a member of Fort Wayne's 2021 Kelly Cup Championship team, earning one win in the postseason.
Kapelmaster will wear #1 for Hershey.
Hershey continues the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, when the Bears return to GIANT Center for David A. Smith Printing Team Photo Night (featuring a copy of the team photo for the first 6,000 fans in attendance) and Team Autograph Night, against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins today at 3 p.m. Purchase tickets for the game.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 4, 2022
- Roadrunners' Bokondji Imama, Jan Jenik Suspended - AHL
- Barratt and Kile to ECHL - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bears Sign Goaltender Justin Kapelmaster to PTO - Hershey Bears
- Monsters Assign Goaltender Pavel Cajan to ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings - Cleveland Monsters
- Blackhawks Recall Stauber from Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolf Pack Visit Bruins for First of Ten Meetings this Season - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Chicago Wolves - Iowa Wild
- Belleville Sens Sign Defenceman Alex Breton to Professional Tryout Offer - Belleville Senators
- Toronto Marlies Wrap up Weekend with Battle against Belleville - Toronto Marlies
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Thunderbirds at 3 p.m. Today - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game #19 - Roadrunners at Barracuda - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wranglers Win Fourth-Straight - Calgary Wranglers
- Barracuda Toss Tucson, 4-2 - San Jose Barracuda
- Abbotsford Canucks Win Wild 7-5 Game Against Laval On Teddy Bear Toss Night - Abbotsford Canucks
- Silver Knights Fall to Firebirds at Home, 3-2 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Firebirds Edge Silver Knights in Shootout Win, 3-2 - Coachella Valley Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hershey Bears Stories
- Bears Sign Goaltender Justin Kapelmaster to PTO
- Hershey Bears Hockey Club Hall of Fame Classes of 2021 and 2022 Announced
- Hunter Shepard Named AHL Goalie of the Month
- Bears Return Kim and O'Neil to South Carolina
- Bears Take Down Phantoms 4-2 to Jump into First Place