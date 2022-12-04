Bears Sign Goaltender Justin Kapelmaster to PTO

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has signed goaltender Justin Kapelmaster to a professional tryout agreement (PTO). The announcement was made by Hershey Bears vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer.

Kapelmaster, 27, has appeared in one game with the ECHL's Reading Royals this season, making 23 saves in a 5-3 loss at Maine on Nov. 23. He has prior AHL experience with the Cleveland Monsters, playing two games in the 2020-21 season, going 2-0-0 with a 1.95 goals-against average and a .933 save percentage.

The 6'1", 216-pound goaltender has appeared in 39 career ECHL games with Fort Wayne, Allen, Indy, Jacksonville, Worcester, and Reading, posting a 14-19-3 record, a 2.39 goals-against average, and a .907 save percentage to go along with five shutouts. He was a member of Fort Wayne's 2021 Kelly Cup Championship team, earning one win in the postseason.

Kapelmaster will wear #1 for Hershey.

