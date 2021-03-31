Iowa Secures One Point in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Texas

CEDAR PARK, TEXAS - Iowa Wild (5-9-3-0, 13 pts.) grabbed one point in an overtime loss against the Texas Stars (10-6-2-0, 22 pts.) by a final score of 4-3 at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas Tuesday night.

The Wild struck first at 1:33 of the first period. Forward Mitchell Chaffee spun and sent a shot on goal, forward Damien Giroux found the rebound and his one-time finish beat Stars' goaltender Colton Point (20 saves). Defensemen Matt Bartkowski collected the secondary assist on the goal to make it 1-0.

Texas found an answer 15 seconds later at 1:52 of the first period. Forward Riley Tufte redirected a shot from the blue line past Wild goaltender Joel Rumpel (29 saves) to tie the game 1-1.

After the first period, the teams were locked at 1-1, with Texas leading in shots 12-6.

At 1:23 of the second period, Stars' defensemen Thomas Harley received a cross-ice pass from forward Riley Damiani and scored from the right circle take a 2-1 lead for Texas.

Iowa netted an equalizer at 14:17 of the second period. Chaffee got a shot through to the front of the net, where it bounced off Giroux's skate and defensemen Calen Addison slid the loose puck into the back of the net.

The two teams were even again after the second period, this time at 2-2. The Wild and the Stars both had 10 shots in the middle frame, for a Texas edge in total shots 22-16.

The Wild grabbed the lead again with a shot from Addison that hit the left post and forward Gabriel Dumont tapped it home off the rebound. The power play marker at 15:47 of third made it 3-2 Iowa.

With one second left in the game and the Texas net empty, Stars' forward Cole Schneider deflected a shot from outside the left circle to tie the game 3-3. The buzzer-beating finish sent the game into overtime for the second time in the season series.

The shot count in the third period was in favor of Texas 10-6, for three period totals of 32 for the Stars and 22 for the Wild.

Stars' forward Nick Baptiste got loose on a breakaway during 3-on-3 overtime to seal the win for Texas, 4-3.

Both teams had one shot in overtime, for a 33-23 final shot count favoring the Stars. Iowa capitalized on one of their two power play opportunities on the evening while Texas went 0-3 on the man-advantage.

The two teams will clash again Wednesday, Mar. 31 at 7 p.m. at H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas.

