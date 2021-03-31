Philp, Pettersen Score, Heat Drop Wednesday Matchup with Marlies

March 31, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release







TORONTO, ON - Forwards Luke Philp and Emilio Pettersen lit the lamp for the Stockton Heat (9-9-1-0) in the final regular season meeting against the Toronto Marlies (10-8-0-1), but a four-goal third period helped the home team take a 5-2 decision Wednesday at the Coca-Cola Coliseum.

The teams battled to a scoreless first, with Garret Sparks stopping all 11 shots that came his way and Joseph Woll answering the call 12 times in the first 20 minutes.

The Heat opened the scoring near the midway point of the second, Philp netting his team-leading eighth of the campaign after collecting a loose puck in front and firing it past Woll for a 1-0 edge. Toronto countered as Kalle Kossila evened the footing with less than five minutes to go in the frame, pulling to a tie at the second intermission.

The Marlies got the better of the scoring in the final frame, lighting the lamp four times - one on the power play and one into an empty net - while Pettersen was the lone goal scorer for Stockton as Toronto pulled away late.

With the result, Stockton and Toronto conclude the regular season series with 4-4.

NOTABLE

- Noah King made his professional debut in the game.

- Luke Philp's goal in the second period was his eighth of the season, tying him with Adam Ruzicka for the team lead.

- Emilio Pettersen snapped an eight-game goalless streak with his score in the third period.

- Stockton and Toronto split the season series evenly at four games a side.

SPECIAL TEAMS

STK PP - 0-1

STK PK - 2-4

THREE STARS

First - Kenny Agostino (1 goal, 1 assist)

Second - Semyon Der-Arguchintsev (2 assists)

Third - Nic Petan(1 goal)

GOALIES

W - Joseph Woll (22 saves on 24 shots faced)

L - Garret Sparks (26 saves on 30 shots faced)

UP NEXT

The Heat wrap up their road trip with three games against the Laval Rocket, starting Friday, April 2 at 5 p.m. MT, 4 p.m. PT.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 31, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.