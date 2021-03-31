Comets Announce Rescheduled Game Dates

March 31, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY - The American Hockey League announced today that the Utica Comets and Syracuse Crunch have rescheduled four games that were previously postponed due to Covid-19 protocols.

Home games originally scheduled for March 31st and April 5th will now take place on Tuesday, April 13th and Friday, May 7th at 7:00 PM respectively at the Adirondack Bank Center. Road games originally scheduled for March 20th and March 27th will now take place on Sunday, April 25th and Sunday, May 2 at 3:00 PM respectively at the Upstate University Medical Arena in Syracuse, NY.

Both Comets home games will be broadcast live on WPNY with a pre-game show starting at 6:45 PM. All rescheduled games will be live on KROCK 94.9 FM and AHL TV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 31, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.