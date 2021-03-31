Comets Announce Rescheduled Game Dates
March 31, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY - The American Hockey League announced today that the Utica Comets and Syracuse Crunch have rescheduled four games that were previously postponed due to Covid-19 protocols.
Home games originally scheduled for March 31st and April 5th will now take place on Tuesday, April 13th and Friday, May 7th at 7:00 PM respectively at the Adirondack Bank Center. Road games originally scheduled for March 20th and March 27th will now take place on Sunday, April 25th and Sunday, May 2 at 3:00 PM respectively at the Upstate University Medical Arena in Syracuse, NY.
Both Comets home games will be broadcast live on WPNY with a pre-game show starting at 6:45 PM. All rescheduled games will be live on KROCK 94.9 FM and AHL TV.
