Monsters Offense Shines in 5-1 Victory over Americans
March 31, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Rochester Americans 5-1 on Wednesday night at Blue Cross Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 7-5-1-0 and are currently in fourth place in the AHL's Central Division standings.
The Monsters took an early lead after Jake Christiansen notched his first professional goal at 3:47 of the opening period off assists from Nathan Gerbe and Adam Helewka. Cleveland's Gavin Bayreuther scored a tally at 8:00 with helpers from Carson Meyer and Justin Scott to send the Monsters to the first intermission leading 2-0. Following a scoreless second period, Tyler Sikura began the final frame with a marker at 4:18 off feeds from Christiansen and Helewka. Josh Dunne pushed the score to 4-0 after recording his first professional tally at 9:55 on the power play assisted by Tyler Angle and Christiansen, but the Amerks ended the Monsters shutout bid at 16:09 with Michael Mersch's goal. Zach Jordan added an empty-net shorthanded insurance marker at 18:24 with a helper from Thomas Schemitsch to secure Cleveland's 5-1 win.
Cleveland's Brad Thiessen made 23 saves in victory while Rochester's Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 24 shots in defeat.
The Monsters return home to face the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday, April 3, with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 2 0 3 - - 5
ROC 0 0 1 - - 1
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 29 1/3 6/6 19 min / 8 inf
ROC 24 0/6 2/3 13 min / 5 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Thiessen W 23 1 4-4-1
ROC Luukkonen L 24 4 5-3-1
Cleveland Record: 7-5-1-0, 4th Central Division
Rochester Record: 6-4-1-1, 4th North Division
