Monsters Offense Shines in 5-1 Victory over Americans

ROCHESTER, NY - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Rochester Americans 5-1 on Wednesday night at Blue Cross Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 7-5-1-0 and are currently in fourth place in the AHL's Central Division standings.

The Monsters took an early lead after Jake Christiansen notched his first professional goal at 3:47 of the opening period off assists from Nathan Gerbe and Adam Helewka. Cleveland's Gavin Bayreuther scored a tally at 8:00 with helpers from Carson Meyer and Justin Scott to send the Monsters to the first intermission leading 2-0. Following a scoreless second period, Tyler Sikura began the final frame with a marker at 4:18 off feeds from Christiansen and Helewka. Josh Dunne pushed the score to 4-0 after recording his first professional tally at 9:55 on the power play assisted by Tyler Angle and Christiansen, but the Amerks ended the Monsters shutout bid at 16:09 with Michael Mersch's goal. Zach Jordan added an empty-net shorthanded insurance marker at 18:24 with a helper from Thomas Schemitsch to secure Cleveland's 5-1 win.

Cleveland's Brad Thiessen made 23 saves in victory while Rochester's Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 24 shots in defeat.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 2 0 3 - - 5

ROC 0 0 1 - - 1

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 29 1/3 6/6 19 min / 8 inf

ROC 24 0/6 2/3 13 min / 5 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Thiessen W 23 1 4-4-1

ROC Luukkonen L 24 4 5-3-1

Cleveland Record: 7-5-1-0, 4th Central Division

Rochester Record: 6-4-1-1, 4th North Division

