Heat, Marlies Wrap Regular Season Series Wednesday

March 31, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release







Monday, March 29, 2021

Matchup: Stockton Heat (9-8-1-0; 2nd Canadian) at Toronto Marlies (9-8-0-1; 3rd Canadian)

Arena: Coca-Cola Coliseum | Toronto, ON

Time: 5:00 p.m. MT | 4:00 p.m. PT

Broadcast: Tonight's game will be available on AHLTV.com.

Follow Along: For live, in-game updates, follow the Heat on Twitter @AHLHeat.

TONIGHT

The Heat look to earn a split in the two-game set against the Toronto Marlies with a win Wednesday after a tightly-contested battle in the first meeting on Monday. Stockton flashed its mettle in the opener of the two-game set, clawing back from behind to pull even three times until the Marlies took the lead for good at 4-3. For the first time this season, the Heat did not see any chances on the power play the last time out.

MAC ATTACK

Connor Mackey is flexing on the offensive end, having scored a goal in back-to-back games and found his way onto the score sheet in three straight and four of the last five. The rookie defenseman leads all AHL first-year blue-liners with 11 points on the season, including three goals and eight helpers in 18 games played.

SLUMP BUSTED

Adam Ruzicka is back in the goal column after finishing a Zac Leslie feed Monday for his team-leading eighth marker of the season. Ruzicka, who set a Stockton Heat team record with four consecutive three-point outings earlier in the season, had gone 11 games without a goal until finding the back of the net Monday. Stockton is 4-1-0-0 on the year when Ruzicka lights the lamp.

HAVE A COKE AND A SMILE

Former Marlies Byron Froese and Giorgio Estephan each recorded a point in their first game at the Coca-Cola Coliseum this season, with Froese recording an assist on Colton Beck's first goal with the Heat and Estephan getting a helper on Ruzicka's score. Both Froese and Estephan have found their way onto the score sheet in back-to-back games entering action Wednesday.

EARLY INDICATOR

Heat games have been remarkably consistent throughout the season in one aspect - that early play has been indicative of who will win the game. If either Stockton or its opponent has been leading at the end of the first period, the team on top is 10-0-0-0 on the year with Stockton a perfect 5-0-0-0 when leading after 20 minutes and 0-4-1-0 when trailing at the first intermission.

TIL NEXT TIME

Wednesday's meeting is the final scheduled game between the Heat and Marlies for the 2020-21 campaign, with playoffs yet to be determined. The Heat have won four of the first seven contests in the season set, including four of the last five. A win Wednesday would clinch the season series between the temporary divisional foes.

