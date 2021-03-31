Tampa Bay Lightning Sign College Free Agent Forward Odeen Tufto
March 31, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed NCAA free agent Odeen Tufto to an entry level contract for the 2021-22 season, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Tufto will report to the Syracuse Crunch on an amateur try-out contract.
Tufto, 24, skated in 139 career NCAA games with Quinnipiac University over four seasons, posting 39 goals and 168 points to go along with 58 penalty minutes. The Chaska, Minnesota native was named the captain of the Bobcats at the beginning of the 2020-21 season and led the nation for assists with 39. He also ranked second in the country for points and was third for face-off wins with 379. Tufto finished the season on an eight-game point streak, his second longest streak during the season after recording a 12-game streak from mid-December through mid-January.
The 5-foot-7, 174-pound forward finished the season with a long list of accolades including being named the ECAC Player of the Year, First Team All-ECAC Hockey, All College Hockey News Second Team and was a top 10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award. Tufto led the Bobcats for scoring in all four seasons with the school, including his freshman season.
