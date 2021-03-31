Devils Force OT Late in 3-2 Loss to Penguins

NEWARK - Nolan Foote scored late to force overtime in an eventual 3-2 loss to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Wednesday night inside RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House.

Graeme Clarke put the Devils up 1-0 just 0:28 into the game. Connor Carrick's shot from the left point was originally stopped by goaltender Alex D'Orio, however, Clarke picked up the rebound and put it in for his fifth of the year. Assists on Clarke's opening goal were credited to Carrick and Nolan Foote. With the assist, Foote extended his point streak to five games.

The Penguins responded with just 3:30 left in the first frame to tie the game. On an odd-man rush, Jan Drozg beat goaltender Gilles Senn from the right circle. The goal was Drozg's fourth of the year with assists from Kevin Czuczman and Pierre-Olivier Joseph and the game was tied at one after 20 minutes of play.

In the second period, the Penguins cashed in on a power play to take a 2-1 lead. After a great shot block by Colton White, Penguins' forward Nick Schilkey beat Senn from the left circle on the short side for his fifth of the year. The goal came at 12:12 of the second with assists from Josh Currie and Joseph and the Penguins took the one-goal lead into the final frame.

With the net empty in the third period, Foote buried a rebound to tie the game at two. Danick Martel's shot was stopped after Senn came to the bench and he replaced him. After the save, the puck went to Foote at the bottom of the right-wing circle, and he fired in his fifth of the year with 1:19 left to eventually force overtime.

In overtime, Jordy Bellerive went coast-to-coast and scored his seventh of the year to win the game for the Penguins with 0:17 left in the extra time, 3-2. Senn stopped 40 in the loss while D'Orio denied 21 for the win.

The Devils return to the ice on Saturday, April 3 against the Hershey Bears at 1:00 p.m. inside GIANT Center.

