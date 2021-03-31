Agozzino and Lettieri Join Gulls

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned center Andrew Agozzino and right wing Vinni Lettieri to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Agozzino, 30 (1/3/91), has appeared in two games with Anaheim this season. The 5-10, 187-pound forward has earned 2-6=8 points with a +4 rating and four penalty minutes (PIM) in 45 career NHL games with Anaheim, Pittsburgh and Colorado. Claimed on waivers from Pittsburgh on Feb. 24, 2020, Agozzino began the season with San Diego, scoring 5-7=12 points with 17 PIM in 15 AHL games. The Kleinburg, Ontario native has posted 165-232=397 points with a +6 rating and 465 PIM in 519 career AHL games.

Lettieri, 26 (2/6/95), has appeared in five games with the Ducks this season, and has skated in 51 career NHL games with Anaheim and the New York Rangers, recording 2-6=8 points and 14 PIM. The 5-11, 194-pound forward began 2020-21 with San Diego, scoring 5-4=9 points with a +1 rating in six AHL games, co-leading the Gulls in points-per game (1.50) while registering four-multi-point efforts in his six contests. A native of Excelsior, MN, Lettieri has scored 76-65=141 points with 105 PIM in 179 career AHL games with San Diego and Hartford.

