Syracuse Crunch, Utica Comets Games Rescheduled

March 31, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The American Hockey League has announced four rescheduled games between the Syracuse Crunch and Utica Comets.

The rescheduled games are below, subject to change:

Tuesday, April 13 at 7 p.m. at the Adirondack Bank Center

Sunday, April 25 at 3 p.m. at the Upstate Medical University Arena

Sunday, May 2 at 3 p.m. at the Upstate Medical University Arena

Friday, May 7 at 7 p.m. at the Adirondack Bank Center

The April 25 and May 2 games at the Upstate Medical University Arena will be televised locally on CW6.

