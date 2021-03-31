Syracuse Crunch, Utica Comets Games Rescheduled
March 31, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The American Hockey League has announced four rescheduled games between the Syracuse Crunch and Utica Comets.
The rescheduled games are below, subject to change:
Tuesday, April 13 at 7 p.m. at the Adirondack Bank Center
Sunday, April 25 at 3 p.m. at the Upstate Medical University Arena
Sunday, May 2 at 3 p.m. at the Upstate Medical University Arena
Friday, May 7 at 7 p.m. at the Adirondack Bank Center
The April 25 and May 2 games at the Upstate Medical University Arena will be televised locally on CW6.
