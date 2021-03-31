Florida Panthers Recall Defenseman Brady Keeper to Taxi Squad
March 31, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Florida Panthers have recalled defenseman Brady Keeper from the Syracuse Crunch to the taxi squad, General Manager Bill Zito announced today.
Keeper, 24, has appeared in nine games with Syracuse in 2020-21, recording three points (2-1-3). The 6-foot-2, 197-pound native of Cross Lake, Manitoba, has appeared in one career regular season game with Florida (2018-19) and one postseason game during the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers.
Undrafted, the University of Maine alum was originally signed by Florida on March 18, 2019.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 31, 2021
- Chicago Showdown Continues Griffins' Six-Game Road Swing - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Amerks Sign Christopoulos to Professional Tryout - Rochester Americans
- Florida Panthers Recall Defenseman Brady Keeper to Taxi Squad - Syracuse Crunch
- Schneider Returns as Sound Tigers Fall in OT - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Tampa Bay Lightning Sign College Free Agent Forward Odeen Tufto - Syracuse Crunch
- Avalanche Signs Newhook - Colorado Eagles
- Dallas Stars Sign Forward Jordan Kawaguchi to One-Year, Entry-Level Contract - Texas Stars
- Comets Announce Rescheduled Game Dates - Utica Comets
- Syracuse Crunch, Utica Comets Games Rescheduled - Syracuse Crunch
- Heat, Marlies Wrap Regular Season Series Wednesday - Stockton Heat
- Sound Tigers Kick off Two-Game Homestand Today at 1 p.m. - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Game #19 Henderson at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Belleville Signs Joe Carroll to Amateur Tryout - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Stars Force Overtime and Top Wild 4-3 - Texas Stars
- Iowa Secures One Point in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Texas - Iowa Wild
- Barracuda Erase Two-Goal Deficit to Beat Condors - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Crunch Stories
- Florida Panthers Recall Defenseman Brady Keeper to Taxi Squad
- Tampa Bay Lightning Sign College Free Agent Forward Odeen Tufto
- Syracuse Crunch, Utica Comets Games Rescheduled
- Syracuse Crunch, Utica Comets Games Postponed
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Taylor Raddysh to Taxi Squad