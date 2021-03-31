Florida Panthers Recall Defenseman Brady Keeper to Taxi Squad

March 31, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Florida Panthers have recalled defenseman Brady Keeper from the Syracuse Crunch to the taxi squad, General Manager Bill Zito announced today.

Keeper, 24, has appeared in nine games with Syracuse in 2020-21, recording three points (2-1-3). The 6-foot-2, 197-pound native of Cross Lake, Manitoba, has appeared in one career regular season game with Florida (2018-19) and one postseason game during the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Undrafted, the University of Maine alum was originally signed by Florida on March 18, 2019.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 31, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.