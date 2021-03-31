Barracuda Erase Two-Goal Deficit to Beat Condors

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (7-6-4-1) fell into a two-goal hole early in the second period on Tuesday at Solar4America Ice against the Bakersfield Condors (Edmonton Oilers) (11-9-0-1) but managed to scored four unanswered goals en-route to a 4-3 win. With the victory, the Barracuda are now 5-0-1 when playing in San Jose this season.

- Josef Korenar made 30 saves to improve to 4-0-2 on the year and 2-0-2 against Bakersfield

- Stuart Skinner (10-5-1) allowed four goals on 31 shots, suffering his third-straight loss and first defeat against the Barracuda this year

- Joachim Blichfeld collected a pair of assists in the win, his first assists in his last 10 games, and now leads the team with 15 points (10+5=15)

- Alex True (6) picked up a power-play goal and now co-leads the team in PPG with two

- Noah Gregor (3) scored his second goal in as many games and is now up to three on the year in the AHL

- Fredrick Handemark (4), in his first game in the AHL since March 12, scored the game-winner, extending his point streak to four games (2+3=5)

- After the win, the Barracuda have now picked up points in five consecutive games against the Condors

- The victory ended a three game winless stretch (0-2-0-1)

