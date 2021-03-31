Amerks Sign Christopoulos to Professional Tryout

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today that the team has signed goaltender Billy Christopoulos to a Professional Tryout (PTO).

Christopoulos, 27, joins the Amerks after starting the 2020-21 season with the Indy Fuel (ECHL), posting a 6-4-0 record with a 2.13 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage in 11 games. The 6-foot-2, 193-pound netminder, who has one shutout this season, is tied for fifth in save percentage among all ECHL goaltenders who have appeared in 10 or more games while ranking 10th overall in the league in goals-against average.

A native of Raleigh, North Carolina, Christopoulos has appeared in 41 career ECHL games with the Fuel, Toledo Walleye and South Carolina Stingrays, boasting a 30-7-3 record with a 2.25 goals-against average, a .929 save percentage and two shutouts. He was named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team following his rookie campaign in 2019-20 when he finished with a 23-3-3 record and the league's best save percentage (.932).

Prior to turning pro, Christopoulos completed a four-year collegiate career at the Air Force Academy (AHA), where he finished with a 42-35-11 career record from 2015-2019. In 93 appearances with the Falcons, the two-time Atlantic Hockey Association's Goaltender of the Year posted eight shutouts to go with a 2.29 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage.

