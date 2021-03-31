Defenseman Greg Pateryn Reassigned to Eagles

March 31, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that defenseman Greg Pateryn has been reassigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate. Pateryn has posted three goals in 10 games this season with the Eagles and has also skated in eight NHL contests with Colorado.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound blueliner returns to the Eagles having notched four goals and 37 assists in 278 total NHL contests with the Avalanche, Minnesota Wild, Dallas Stars and Montreal Canadiens. Pateryn was selected in the fifth round of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs and has also appeared in 174 AHL games with the Eagles, Iowa Wild, St. John's IceCaps and Hamilton Bulldogs.

Colorado will return to action when the Eagles return home to take on the Bakersfield Condors at on Friday, April 2nd at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Fans can catch every game this season live on "The Home of the Colorado Eagles," 92.9 The Bear or on AHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 31, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.