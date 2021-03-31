Clark Scores Lone Marker in 4-1 Loss at Lehigh Valley

(Hershey, PA) - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms scored three times in the first period to beat the Hershey Bears, 4-1, on Wednesday night at the PPL Center in Allentown. Kody Clark had Hershey's lone goal, as the loss dropped the Bears to 11-5-2-0 on the season.

The Phantoms opened the scoring on rookie Tyson Foerster's first of two goals on the night at 12:45 of the opening stanza. The 2020 1st rounder walked down the left wing and snapped a shot that beat Hershey goaltender Zach Fucale to make it 1-0.

On the Phantoms next shot at 13:11, Derrick Pouliot made it 2-0 on a shot from the center point. The defender's wrister inadvertently ricocheted off the stick of Hershey's Clark and past Fucale to extend the Phantoms lead.

Foerster notched his second goal of the game at 16:03 of the first period, scoring on a rebound on the power play. After Wade Allison's shot was denied by the pad of Fucale, Foerster pounced on the loose puck in the left circle for his 4th goal of the season.

The score remained 3-0 until the third period when Clark got Hershey on the scoreboard. On the power play, the second-year pro redirected Martin Fehervary's slap shot past Lehigh Valley goaltender Zane McIntyre's right pad to make it 3-1. Hershey has now scored a power play goal in four straight games.

Ryan Fitzgerald sealed the win for the Phantoms with an empty net goal at 19:43. McIntyre made 27 saves for Lehigh Valley to improve to 4-0-0 versus Hershey this season. The Phantoms held a 29-28 shot advantage in the game.

The Bears are back in action on Saturday at GIANT Center at 1 p.m. versus the Binghamton Devils. Tickets are available online via Ticketmaster. The game will also air live on FOX43.

