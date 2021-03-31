Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 7:05 p.m.

(Allentown, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2020-21 season, presented by Penn State Health, this evening on the road versus the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m. at the PPL Center.

Hershey Bears (11-4-2-0) at Lehigh Valley Phantoms (10-3-2-0)

March 31, 2021 | 7:05 PM | Game #18 | PPL Center

Referees: Mike Dietrich (#15), Rob Hennessey (#87)

Linesmen: Colin Gates (#3), Jud Ritter (#34)

Broadcast Information (Radio pre-game 6:35 p.m.)

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, Caps Radio 24/7, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM

Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch on the call

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV, NHL Network

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears are coming off earning a 3-1 victory over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins last Sunday at GIANT Center. Hershey's Brian Pinho scored just 18 seconds into the game, but Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's Tim Schaller tied the game in the second period. In the third period, Matt Moulson broke the 1-1 deadlock with a power play goal at 16:53 to put Hershey ahead, and Shane Gersich added an empty net goal to secure Hershey's fourth straight win. Pheonix Copley earned the win in net with 26 saves. The Phantoms were in action last Saturday, earning a 6-3 win over Binghamton. Max Willman and Wade Allison each had a goal and two assists for the Phantoms.

PARTY OF FIVE:

Hershey forwards Matt Moulson and Joe Snively each enter tonight's game with points in five straight games. Moulson has tallied five points (4g, 1a) in the streak, the Hershey' captain has goals in three consecutive contests. Moulson has game-winning goals in two consecutive games and he leads Hershey with three power play goals. Snively has scored five points (2g, 3a) in his five-game point streak, and overall, the former Yale standout has points in seven of his past eight games. Snively has four points (2g, 2a) in six games versus Phantoms this season.

ALLENTOWN SHORTYS:

The Bears have scored all three of their shorthanded goals this season versus Lehigh Valley at the PPL Center. Both Martin Fehervary and Axel Jonsson-Fjallby struck while a man down in Allentown on Mar. 3, and Shane Gersich added a shorthanded marker on Mar. 24. Overall, the Phantoms have allowed four shorthanded goals this season, tied for the most in the AHL.

MAILLET LEADS THE WAY:

Hershey forward Philippe Maillet posted an AHL-best eight points (1g, 7a) in three games last week, earning him CCM/AHL Player of the Week honors. Maillet had five assists in last Wednesday's win at Lehigh Valley, making him the first Bear to accomplish this feat since Jeff Taffe in 2013. Maillet is the first Hershey player to earn league honors since Christian Djoos (Feb. 9, 2020) and the first Bears forward to claim this award since Travis Boyd (Oct. 13, 2019). Maillet has points in all three games he's played this season with the Chocolate and White.

CLUTCH KIDS:

Hershey's Connor McMichael and Lehigh Valley's Tanner Laczynski each have three game-winning goals, a mark tied for the most in the AHL. Both players each have six goals on the season, and each player has tallied a hat trick this year with McMichael striking three times versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Feb. 20 and Laczynski posting three goals last Saturday at Binghamton.

Laczynski has been hot of late, scoring six goals in four games last week. He is among an impressive group of rookies for Lehigh Valley including Max Willman who ranks 8th in the AHL among rookies in points with 12, just followed by fellow Phantom Zayde Wisdom who has 11 points. Additionally, fellow Lehigh Valley rookie Wade Allison has three goals and six points in his first five games in the American Hockey League.

