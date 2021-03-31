Belleville Signs Joe Carroll to Amateur Tryout

The Belleville Senators have signed forward Joe Carroll to an amateur tryout agreement. Carroll is coming off of his third season with the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds of the Ontario Hockey League.

The Carp, Ont. native was having a career year for the Greyhounds prior to the early conclusion of the season. He totalled 40 points in 52 games played, notching 25 goals and 15 helpers. During his three seasons with the club, he has played 170 games with the Hounds, recording 43 goals and 46 assists for 89 points. Though undrafted in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Carroll was consistently pointed out as a player to watch and was named to the 2019-20 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game. He recently attended the Toronto Maple Leafs Rookie Camp at the beginning of the 2019-20 season as a free agent invite.

Carroll joins the Senators ahead of their Saturday contest on the road against the Toronto Marlies. Puck drop is set for 5:00 pm ET at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto. As always you can catch the game live at www.watchtheahl.com.

