Iowa Holds off Grand Rapids to Earn 3-2 Pink in the Rink Win
February 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild held off a late flurry by the Grand Rapids Griffins to take a 3-2 win at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday night.
Carter Mazur tipped a point shot by William Wallinder past Jesper Wallstedt (33 saves) at 14:38 of the first period to give Grand Rapids a 1-0 lead.
Iowa outshot Grand Rapids 12-7 in the opening 20 minutes.
Reese Johnson forced a turnover along the wall and wired a wrister past Ville Husso (34 saves) 6:58 into the middle frame to tie the contest.
Ben Jones found Travis Boyd on the back door on an odd-man rush for a power-play goal to put Iowa ahead 2-1 with 3:12 to play in the second. David Spacek also assisted on Boyd's goal.
The Wild outshot the Griffins 27-15 through two periods.
Ryan O'Rourke hammered a point shot under Husso's glove at 10:48 of the third with assists from Joseph Cecconi and Luke Toporowski.
Mazur scored with Husson pulled in favor of the extra attacker with 38 seconds to play, but Wallstedt and the Wild held on to earn the win.
Iowa outshot Grand Rapids 37-35. The Wild finished 1-for-6 on the power play while the Griffins went 0-for-4 with the man advantage.
Iowa hosts the Rockford IceHogs on Monday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m.
