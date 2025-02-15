Monsters Defeat Wolves with 4-1 Victory
February 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
CHICAGO - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Chicago Wolves 4-1 on Saturday night at the Allstate Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 25-14-4-4 and in fourth place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Following a scoreless first period, Dylan Gambrell recorded a tally at 4:46 of the middle frame off feeds from Justin Pearson and Rocco Grimaldi putting the Monsters on the board. Stefan Matteau doubled the lead with a marker at 9:27 assisted by Daemon Hunt and Grimaldi sending Cleveland to the final intermission ahead 2-0. Madison Bowey scored his first goal of the season at 5:43 of the third period with helpers from Grimaldi and Pearson, but Chicago's Bradley Nadeau converted on the man advantage cutting the Monsters lead to 3-1. Roman Ahcan added an insurance empty-net tally at 19:55 assisted by Bowey bringing the final score to 4-1.
Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 32 saves for the win while Chicago's Dustin Tokarski stopped 24 shots in defeat.
The Monsters face the Chicago Wolves at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, at Allstate Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 0 2 2 - - 4 CHI 0 0 1 - - 1
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM CLE 28 0/4 2/3 8 min / 4 inf CHI 33 1/3 4/4 10 min / 5 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Greaves W 32 1 14-8-5 CHI Tokarski L 24 3 5-4-0 Cleveland Record: 25-14-4-4, 4th North Division Chicago Record: 24-19-2-0, 4th Central Division
