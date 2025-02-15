Game Preview: Condors vs Barracuda, 7 p.m.

February 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors wrap up a six-game homestand against the San Jose Barracuda. Bakersfield is 3-1-1 so far on the homestand.

LOOKING BACK

Connor Carrick scored with an extra attacker late in the third period, but the Condors saw their six-game unbeaten run end at the hands of the Tucson Roadrunners, 3-2, on Tuesday. Drake Caggiula scored the other goal for Bakersfield.

SEEING SAN JOSE

Bakersfield is 3-1-0 against the Barracuda this season including a 5-4 overtime win in the teams' last matchup on January 11.

LEADING THE WAY

Seth Griffith is tied for 6th in the league scoring race with 401 points (15g-26a) on the campaign. He has 11 points (4g-7a) over this last nine games. His 27.8% shooting percentage is second in the AHL.

HAMMERING AWAY

Hamblin was named the Howies Hockey Tape / AHL Player of the Week on Monday. He had five points (3g-2a) on the weekend and notched an assist on Tuesday. On the year, he's collected 21 points (9g-12a) in 22 games.

CARRICK CLOSING IN

Carrick's nine goals in 36 games matched his output in 70 games with Coachella Valley last season. The nine goals are one off his career high of 10, set twice in 2021-22 with Charlotte and 2015-16 with Hershey.

NEAR THE TOP

Matthew Savoie is t-3rd in the AHL rookie scoring race with 34 points (12g-22a) in 42 games. He has 22 points (8g-14a) over his last 21 games. His +14 is second among first-year players.

COLLECTING POINTS

Since January 11, Bakersfield is 7-3-3, picking up 17 of a possible 26 points (.654).

THAT TIME OF YEAR

Since 2018-19, Bakersfield is 35-22-7 (.607) in the month of February, including this year's 2-1-1 start to the month.

CAM THE MAN

Cam Dineen had two assists on Tuesday and has eight points (2g-6a) over his last six games. He is fourth on the team in scoring with 26 points (5g-21a) in 38 games. He is 12th among all AHL d-men in scoring.

DEALING 'EM

Collin Delia is 3-0-1 in his last four starts. Dating back to December 26 against San Jose, Delia is 4-1-1 and has had a .903 save percentage or better in six of his last seven appearances. His shutout on Saturday was the sixth of his AHL career and his first since January 2022 with Rockford, also against Chicago.

A RARE ONE-GOAL LOSS

Tuesday was just the second one-goal regulation loss for the Condors this season. The team is 10-2-7 in one-goal games overall.

TOP LINE DRAKE

Drake Caggiula has six points (3g-3a) in his last five games. He is also +11 over his last nine games and has goals in three straight games.

GRAB A LEAD

The Condors are 16-6-4 (.692) when scoring the first goal of the game.

HOME COOKIN'

Bakersfield is 16-3-1 in its last 20 games at home against San Jose.

BARRACUDA SWIM IN

San Jose was swept in Colorado during the midweek to begin a four-game road trip. The Barracuda are 8-11-2 on the road this season. Andrew Poturalski leads the AHL scoring race with 45 points.

UP NEXT

The Condors are in Coachella Valley tomorrow at 5 p.m. and Henderson on Wednesday at 7 p.m. San Diego comes to town next week for two games. Friday is $3 Beers and Pet Appreciation Night with pet leash giveaway (click here for tickets). Saturday is First Responders Night at 7 p.m. with the Guns N Hoses game at 2 p.m. (click here for tickets).

OILERS NIGHT JERSEYS UP FOR AUCTION

Many of the game-issued Condors 'Oilers Night' Jerseys are available for auction.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.