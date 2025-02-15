Hofer Re-Assigned to Stingrays, Thornton Loaned to Orlando

February 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the NHL affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that forward Ryan Hofer has been re-assigned from Hershey to the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays. Additionally, the Bears have announced that defenseman Hudson Thornton has been loaned to Orlando (ECHL).

Hofer, 22, has scored nine points (7g, 2a) in 28 games with the Stingrays this season. He has posted goals in his last two outings for South Carolina.

The native of Winnipeg, Manitoba has skated in five games with the Bears this season, and during his rookie campaign in 2023-24, he recorded eight points (4g, 4a) in 40 games with Hershey. Hofer, a sixth-round draft pick of the Capitals in the 2022 NHL Draft, was a Black Ace during Hershey's run to the 2024 Calder Cup title.

Thornton, 21, has 12 points (3g, 9a) in 30 games with Orlando this season. He was loaned to the Solar Bears by Hershey on Dec. 5 after starting the season with South Carolina where he skated in seven games.

The native of Winnipeg, Manitoba played with the Western Hockey League's Prince George Cougars last season, striking for 74 points (18g, 56a) over 68 games while serving as the club's captain. He led the club's defenders in scoring, and finished fourth in the WHL among all blueliners in points.

The Bears continue the 2024-25 regular season, presented by Penn State Health, as they visit the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins tonight at 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza. Hershey returns home to host the Penguins on Saturday, March 1 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center for Penn State Health Drawstring Bag Night. All fans in attendance will receive a Bears drawstring bag, courtesy of Penn State Health. Purchase tickets for the game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.