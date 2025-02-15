Comets Earn Point in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Americans

Utica, NY. - After suffering a defeat one night earlier on the road, Utica was back at home inside the Adirondack Bank Center to take on a familiar rival, the Rochester Americans. Both teams entered the ice on Saturday night losing their previous game in a 5-1 decision. It was clear from the games onset that the intensity was high and both teams were desperate to return to the win column. The game, tied after regulation, needed overtime to find a winner and it was a powerplay for Rochester that cost Utica the extra point in a 4-3 loss.

In the first period the Utica comets goaltender Isaac poulter shut down the Americans by stopping a penalty shot attempt by Graham Slaggert. Later, Utica scored the first goal of the game after Nathan Legare took the cross-crease pass from Joe Gambardella for his 6th of the season at 13:10. It was the only goal of the first period and the Comets left the first 20 minutes up by 1-0.

Rochester tied the game after a shot found the back of the net by Jack Rathbone on a one-timer that beat Isaac Poulter at 5:24 bringing the game to 1-1. Utica took the lead after Jack Malone drove the net with his stick on the ice and took the perfect pass from Xavier Parent at 13:38 for his 7th of the year. Rochester tied the game at 2-2 at 16:23 after the goal by Vsevolod Komarov on the power play beat the Comets goaltender high glove side.

In the third period, Brian Halonen helped the Comets to a lead when he drove the net and redirected a pass from Parent at 5:22 for his 17th of the season bringing the game to 3-2. Isaak Rosen tied the game late as the Americans pulled their goalie for an extra attacker. Rosen struck on a slapper that beat Poulter at 17:25 and the game was locked at 3-3. So, overtime was needed. During the extra session, Noah Ostlund's wrister found a way in through traffic and the Comets gained a point in a 4-3 loss.

The Comets travel to Belleville to take on the senators on Monday afternoon at 3:00 PM before returning home to take on the Senators once again on Wednesday night at 7:00 PM. Tickets are still available and can be purchased by visiting www.uticacomets.com/tickets.

