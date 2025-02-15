Islanders Whitewashed by Providence, 5-0

February 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (11-32-3-2), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, were blanked for the sixth time this season, this time at the hands of the Providence Bruins (27-15-4-1) in a 5-0 final at Total Mortgage Arena on Saturday.

The Islanders couldn't get the better of goaltender Brandon Bussi (10-9-1), who notched his fourth shutout of the season with 27 saves. It tied him with Michael DiPietro (17-6-4) for the Bruins' team lead, and second overall in the AHL, in shutouts.

Fabian Lysell recorded his seventh multi-point performance of the season with a goal and an assist, while Riley Tufte had a Gordie Howe hat trick, collecting one goal, one assist, and a fight against Travis Mitchell. John Farinacci logged two helpers.

Despite both sides going on the man advantage during the first period, neither team gained the upper hand. Henrik Tikkanen (3-12-1) was perfect against the eight shots he faced, while Bussi stopped 12.

Providence ended the scoreless stalemate early in the second, potting two goals in 57 seconds. Just 1:06 in, Tufte corralled the puck off the end boards and passed it out to Mason Millman, who blasted a slap shot from the blue line for his second goal in as many nights. Millman's fifth goal of the season also stood as his second consecutive game winner.

At 2:03, Ryan Mast brought the puck into the Islanders' zone and dumped it off to Matt Poitras, who skated to the left circle and snapped a one-timer past Tikkanen, extending the Bruins' lead to 2-0.

The Bruins started the third red hot, registering two more goals in the first six minutes. At 2:41, Marc McLaughlin forced a turnover and gathered the puck below the goal line, where he passed it out to Farinacci, positioned at the top of the crease. Farinacci slid the puck over to Lysell who scored his ninth goal of the season. Just 2:34 later, Tufte received a pass from Farinacci down the left side and beat Tikkanen in transition.

Patrick Brown, the Bruins captain, completed the scoring with his 11th goal of the year at the 12:12 mark.

The Islanders' power play went 0-for-2, but the penalty kill was 2-for-2. The Bruins led in shots, 35-27.

Next Time Out: The Islanders and Bruins meet in a 3:05 p.m. rematch tomorrow afternoon at Amica Mutual Pavilion. The game can be heard for free via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network or seen live on AHLTV on FloHockey, beginning with the Connecticut Lottery Pregame Countdown at 2:45 p.m.

