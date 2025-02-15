Penguins Fall to Hershey in Overtime, 4-3

February 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins lost a nailbiter to the Hershey Bears in overtime, 4-3, on Saturday night at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (26-12-5-1) traded the lead back-and-forth with its in-state rival throughout the contest. The Penguins had the edge late in regulation, but couldn't hold onto that lead. As a result, the Penguins suffered its third-straight one-goal loss and its second-consecutive loss after regulation.

Avery Hayes started the night's scoring nine minutes into the first frame. After forcing a turnover at the Bears' blue line, Hayes launched a bar-down wrist shot past Hershey netminder Clay Stevenson. Hayes' tally extended his point-streak against Hershey to four games.

The remainder of the first frame was filled with tension, physicality, and clutch saves from both Stevenson and Penguins' goalie Filip Larsson.

More of the same intensity was on display for a majority of the second period, but Hershey's Alex Limoges notched the only goal of the middle frame during a Bears man advantage.

Pierrick Dubé tipped in a point shot at the four-minute mark of the third period, putting the Bears ahead, 2-1.

Valtteri Puustinen launched a wrister over Stevenson's blocker at 8:41 of the third, knotting the score at two. Just 1:35 later, Hayes gave the Penguins the 3-2 lead with his second goal of the game. Rutger McGroarty picked up assists on both Puustinen and Hayes' third-period goals.

Hershey sent the game to overtime with an extra-attacker strike courtesy of Chase Priskie with 12.5 seconds remaining in regulation.

Hendrix Lapierre tallied the game-winner for the Bears on a clean look in OT.

Larsson turned aside 29 shots in his first game action since Jan. 15. Stevenson also made 29 saves for Hershey.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tomorrow, Feb. 16, as the Penguins wrap up a three-in-three, rivalry weekend with a visit to play the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Puck drop between the Penguins and Phantoms is set for 3:05 p.m. at PPL Center.

The Penguins won't return home until Tuesday, Mar. 4 for a long-awaited matchup with the Belleville Senators, a game that was originally scheduled for Jan. 18. Puck drop for the Pens and Sens will be 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

