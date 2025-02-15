Weekend Preview: Islanders vs. Bruins

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (11-31-3-2) face the Providence Bruins (26-15-4-1) in a home-and-home series this weekend, starting tonight at Total Mortgage Arena. Puck drop is set for 5 p.m. The Islanders and Bruins will square off in a 3:05 p.m. rematch tomorrow afternoon in Providence. Bridgeport is looking to extend its unbeaten in regulation streak to three games for the first time this season, and hoping for back-to-back home wins following a 5-1 victory against the Charlotte Checkers last weekend. The Islanders logged one point in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Hartford Wolf Pack on the road Wednesday, despite an AHL career-high 39 saves for Henrik Tikkanen (3-11-1). Riley Piercey scored his first AHL goal with an impressive deflection late in the first period, while Matt Maggio and Chris Terry also found the back of the net in Hartford.

ISLANDERS VS. BRUINS

Tonight's game marks the ninth of 12 meetings between the Islanders and Bruins this season, and the fifth of six at Total Mortgage Arena. Bridgeport is still searching for its first win of the series. Bruins forward Vinni Lettieri leads all players in the series with 13 points (5g, 8a) in eight games, while goalie Michael DiPietro has faced Bridgeport six times already this season, going 6-0-0 with a 1.83 GAA and a .941 save percentage. Four of Brian Pinho's team-leading 18 goals have come against Providence.

VIEW FROM PROVIDENCE

Head coach Ryan Mougenel's team has recorded points in nine of its last 11 games (8-2-1-0), including a 5-1 win against the Utica Comets at home last night. Providence is tied for second in the Atlantic Division standings with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins to begin the weekend. Rookie forward Riley Duran scored twice and veteran Tyler Pitlick had one goal and one assist against the Comets last night, while Michael DiPietro (17-6-4) made 26 saves. DiPietro leads all AHL netminders with a .930 save percentage and 1.96 GAA in 27 appearances. He's also tied for fourth in wins (17) and is fourth in minutes played (1624:27). Offensively, Georgii Merkulov is tied for sixth in the AHL's scoring race (41 points) and shares second in assists (29).

ON A MISSION

Chris Terry scored his 15th goal of the season on Wednesday, tying him for third place in team history (72) and 12th place in AHL history in goals (326). Terry is chasing his second John B. Sollenberger Trophy, awarded annually to the AHL's scoring champion. He won the award with Laval in 2017-18 (71 points) and enters the weekend tied for second among all AHL players with 44 points. The five-time All-Star has 15 points (8g, 7a) over his last 11 games, including a three-assist effort against Charlotte last

Saturday. Terry's 29 assists in 46 games are also tied for second in the AHL.

FOUDY FIRING AT WILL

Liam Foudy is fifth in the AHL in shots on goal (143). He's scored 17 times, second on the team behind Brian Pinho, and is converting at a rate of 11.9%. Foudy is also second on the Islanders in points (33) and leads Bridgeport in game-winning goals (4)

QUICK HITS

Matias Rajaniemi was recalled from the Worcester Railers (ECHL) on Thursday... Wednesday's game in Hartford was the first time the Islanders had gone to overtime since Dec. 6, snapping a streak of 24 consecutive games without going past regulation (franchise record for longest such streak within one season)... Bridgeport allowed 25 shots in the third period on Wednesday, the most in a single frame this season... Providence leads the AHL in fewest goals allowed per game (2.52).... Bruins forward Jeffrey Viel leads the league in penalty minutes (110).

AFFILIATES

New York Islanders (25-23-7): Last: 6-3 L at Minnesota, last Saturday -- Next: Feb. 23 vs. Dallas, 7:30 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (21-20-2-4): Last: 4-3 W at Allen, last night -- Next: Tonight at Allen, 8:10 p.m. ET

