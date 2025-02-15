Game Day Preview - CGY vs ONT
February 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Calgary Wranglers News Release
The Wranglers are hosting the Ontario Reign at the Scotiabank Saddledome for a double-header kicking off Feb. 15 at 2 p.m. GET TICKETS.
They meet again Monday at 2:30 p.m. GET TICKETS.
It's Family Day weekend, which means that the concourse will be filled with fun family events and activities for both tilts.
The Matchup
The Wranglers are at the top of the Pacific Division and currently sit fourth in the league with 61 points.
The Wranglers will be looking to bounce back following double-header losses in Henderson on Feb. 7 and 8.
Ontario is third in the Pacific Division (57) and are coming off a 4-1 win over the Tucson Roadrunners on Feb. 12.
Last time the teams went head-to-head was during a double header where the Wranglers took it 5-4 on Jan. 19, fell 6-1 on Jan. 21.
Players to Watch
Dryden Hunt is one of three returning to the Wranglers roster following a reassignment from the Flames..
Hunt leads the Wranglers with 40 points and sits fifth in the league for assists (28).
Glenn Gawdin leads the Reign in points (41) and assists (27).
How to Watch
GET TICKETS!
Don't miss a moment of the action! Tune in to AHLTV on FloHockey to catch all the live coverage. How to Watch.
