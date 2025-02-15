Wolf Pack Visit Checkers Looking for Third Straight Victory

February 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)









CHARLOTTE, NC - The Hartford Wolf Pack look for their second three-game winning streak of the season this afternoon when they open a back-to-back set against the Charlotte Checkers at the Bojangles Coliseum.

The puck drop is set for 4:00 p.m., and coverage is available on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the sixth of eight meetings between the Wolf Pack and the Checkers this season. The sides will meet for the final time in Charlotte tomorrow at 4:00 p.m. The season series concludes back in Hartford on Apr. 16.

The Wolf Pack are 4-1-0-0 in the head-to-head matchup this season, having won each of the first four meetings. They knocked off the Checkers 4-2 on Nov. 15 and 5-4 in the shootout on Nov. 19 at the XL Center. In January, the club swept a back-to-back set of games in Charlotte, picking up a 3-2 overtime victory on Jan. 18 and a 3-0 decision on Jan. 19.

Most recently, on Feb. 7, the Checkers claimed their first victory in the season series with a 3-0 win at the XL Center.

Justin Sourdif scored the game-winning goal 11:33 into the game, potting his ninth goal of the season. Sourdif gained possession in the right-wing circle before making his way to the slot and beating Louis Domingue.

Rasmus Asplund extended the lead to 2-0 just 54 seconds into the third period, ripping a shot by Domingue from the right-wing circle for his 14 th goal of the season. Will Lockwood put things out of reach 8:05 into the final frame, striking from the left-wing circle to make it 3-0.

Cooper Black made 20 saves to collect his third shutout of the season. It was his first career appearance against the Wolf Pack.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack won their second straight game on Wednesday night, storming back to beat the Bridgeport Islanders 4-3 in overtime.

The Islanders led 2-0 after 20 minutes, outshooting the Wolf Pack 14-5 in the process. Matthew Maggio opened the scoring 11:17 into the game, following up a breakaway attempt by Liam Foudy. After Foudy was denied, Maggio buried the rebound for his sixth goal of the season. Riley Piercey made it 2-0 at 18:22, tipping home his first career AHL goal via a shot from Travis Mitchell.

Erik Brännström got the Wolf Pack on the board 2:05 into the second period, backhanding home his first goal with the club from the slot. Chris Terry restored the two-goal lead at 18:49, however, beating Garand from the left-wing circle over the glove for his 15 th goal of the season.

Down 3-1 after two periods of play, the Wolf Pack fired a season-high 25 shots on Henrik Tikkanen in the final frame. On their 19 th shot of the period, Connor Mackey made it a 3-2 game. Mackey's shot from the left-wing circle grazed the glove of Tikkanen and found the back of the net at 12:34.

At 18:31, while attacking six-on-five, a puck bounced to Brennan Othmann in the right wing circle. There, he fired a shot that beat Tikkanen to tie the game and force overtime. Late in overtime, Othmann elected to shoot on a two-on-one from the right-wing circle and beat Tikkanen to complete the comeback.

The win was the Wolf Pack's second this season when trailing after two periods of play.

Anton Blidh and Bo Groulx lead the club in goals with 15 each. Alex Belzile leads the club in points with 42 (14 g, 28 a).

Checkers Outlook:

The Checkers dropped a 5-1 decision at the hands of the Islanders on Saturday night in Bridgeport.

Kyle Criscuolo gave the visitors the lead 18:50 into the game, scoring his 15 th goal of the season. That would be the only puck that beat Hunter Miska, however. The netminder made 28 saves to collect his first win as an Islander.

Maggio got the Isles on the board 2:19 into the second period, tying the game with his fifth tally. Foudy then potted the game-winning goal at 10:31, his 17 th goal of the season. 32 seconds later, Cam Thiesing's second goal of the season made it a 3-1 spread, giving the Islanders all of the scoring they needed.

Tyce Thompson and Samuel Bolduc tacked on insurance markers at 14:39 and 15:21, respectively, of the third period as the Isles pulled away. Bolduc's goal came on the power play.

John Leonard leads the Checkers with 19 goals and 36 points (19 g, 17 a) on the season.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 3:45 p.m. on both AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

The Wolf Pack and Checkers conclude their weekend series tomorrow at 4:00 p.m. in Charlotte. Full coverage is available starting at 3:45 p.m. with 'Wolf Pack Pregame' on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

The Pack is back at the XL Center on Friday, Feb. 21, when the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins come to town. Join us for $2 drafts and $2 hot dogs until the end of the first intermission!

The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

