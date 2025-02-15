Bussi, P-Bruins Blank Islanders

February 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport, CT - Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped all 27 shots, helping the Providence Bruins blank the Bridgeport Islanders 5-0 on Saturday evening at Total Mortgage Arena. Forwards Riley Tufte and Fabian Lysell each posted a goal and an assist, while John Farinacci recorded two assists. Mason Millman, Matthew Poitras, and Patrick Brown also found the back of the net in the victory.

How It Happened

Just 1:06 into the second frame, Millman's slap shot from the point beat the goaltender on the glove side, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead. Tufte and Tyler Pitlick were credited with assists.

Another 56 seconds later, Poitras slung a wrist shot from the slot into the upper-left corner of the net, extending the Providence lead to 2-0. Ryan Mast and Lysell received assists.

Farinacci slid a pass over to Lysell at the right post, where he flipped a shot past the glove of the goaltender, giving the P-Bruins a 3-0 lead with 17:19 remaining in the third period. Marc McLaughlin was credited with a secondary assist.

On a 2-on-1, Farinacci found Tufte at the left post, where he pushed the puck across the goal line, extending the Providence lead to 4-0 with 14:45 to play in the third frame. Frederic Brunet received a secondary assist.

Brown's wrist shot from the top of the slot zipped into the upper-right corner, giving the P-Bruins a 5-0 lead with 7:48 left in the third period. Jeffrey Viel was credited

Stats

Bussi notched his fourth shutout of the season and the team's eighth.

Farinacci has seven assists in his last seven games and points in four straight.

Millman has goals in back-to-back games.

Bussi stopped all 27 shots. The P-Bruins totaled 35 shots.

The power play went 0-for-2 and the penalty kill was 3-for-3.

The Providence Bruins improve to 27-15-4-1.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Bridgeport Islanders on Sunday, February 16 at The Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m.

