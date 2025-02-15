T-Birds Snakebitten Late for 2nd Straight Game

February 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release









Springfield Thunderbirds' Dylan Peterson vesus Rockford IceHogs' Cavan Fitzgerald

(Springfield Thunderbirds) Springfield Thunderbirds' Dylan Peterson vesus Rockford IceHogs' Cavan Fitzgerald(Springfield Thunderbirds)

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (23-19-2-3) suffered a second straight gut-wrenching loss in the closing moments, falling 4-3 to the Rockford IceHogs (19-22-5-1) on Saturday night inside the BMO Center.

Things got off to a rocky start for the T-Birds, who fell behind 1-0 just 64 seconds into the game after a misplayed puck wound up on the tape of Joey Anderson inside the right-wing circle. Anderson made no mistake in snapping it through Colten Ellis on the stick side, giving Rockford the 1-0 advantage.

Ellis solidified things over the next 15 minutes, turning away the next nine IceHogs attempts while the T-Birds struggled to find offense. Finally, a pair of Rockford penalties afforded Springfield a 4-on-3 power play, and Matt Luff unleashed a perfect wrist shot that squeaked past Ben Gaudreau's blocker to tie the game, 1-1, at 18:17.

Springfield's momentum would not last long, though, and just 32 seconds later, Brett Seney picked off a loose puck in the high slot and quickly wristed a try under the crossbar to restore the IceHogs lead, 2-1, heading into the intermission.

Anderson's hot hand carried over into the early stages of the second, as he found a gap through the five-hole of Ellis to make it a 3-1 score at 5:19 of the middle stanza.

Through the opening 30 minutes of play, the T-Birds had managed just six shots on goal. However, the visitors clawed their way back, beginning with Illinois native Hugh McGing tucking home a rebound outside the blue paint at 12:55 to cut the Rockford lead to 3-2.

Dylan Peterson thought he had brought the T-Birds back even when he shuffled a loose puck across the goal line just over a minute later, but the call was changed to no-goal after the referees congregated. Nevertheless, Springfield pressed on, and on the next shift, Matthew Peca punched home a rebound off an Alek Kaskimaki shot, and the game was deadlocked at the 14:56 mark of the second.

Ellis and Gaudreau did their part to lock things down from that point, as the two netminders kept the score locked in the 3-3 stalemate into the game's final minutes. Unfortunately for Springfield, they succumbed to a late game-winner for a second straight game when Andreas Athanasiou broke up the ice in a 2-on-1 with Anderson and tucked a backhander around Ellis to win it for Rockford with just 1:59 left in the third. Ellis suffered only his second loss in his last 11 starts, and the Springfield goalie also saw his five-game win streak get snapped in the process.

The T-Birds return to home ice on Wednesday as they welcome in the Hartford Wolf Pack for another installment of the Mercy Medical Center I-91 Rivalry. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. on Feb. 19 at the Thunderdome.

Fans can get their Thunderbirds tickets today by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

-- SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS -

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.