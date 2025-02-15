Thunderbirds Visit Rockford as IceHogs Honor Bryan Bickell

February 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, Il.- The Rockford IceHogs host the Springfield Thunderbirds tonight at 7 p.m. Rockford will induct Bryan Bickell into the IceHogs Ring of Honor during the second period intermission. The three-time Stanley Cup Champion will become the fourth member of the Ring of Honor.

Right off the Jump- The IceHogs secured a 6-3 victory over their instate rival Chicago Wolves last night with three 1st period goals. Jackson Cates and Zach Sanford worked to push a rebound in front for Marcel to bang past Spencer Martin 2:28 in. Chicago responded less than a minute later with a Skyler Brind'Amour deflection that got through Mitchell Weeks. Rockford took a 2-1 advantage moments later when Brett Seney sprung Andreas Athanasiou in a breakaway, who finished with a forehand deke. Cates, Marcel and Sanford all picked up their second points of the night, combining on the 3-1 marker midway through the 1st period.

2024-25 Records:

Rockford- 18-22-5-1, 40 points (5th Central Division)

Springfield - 23-28-2-3, 51 points (6th Atlantic Division)

Watch on FloHockey

Download the IceHogs Mobile App

Listen on Mixlr

Keep the Foot on the Gas- Cates continued his scoring into the middle period with his 3rd point of the game. He snapped home a rebound on a delayed penalty to push the lead to 4-1. Marcel grabbed his 3rd point as well, with Seney tacking on another helper. In the 3rd period, Joey Anderson skated into the Chicago zone on a man-advantage rush and snapped home his 7th of the season against the Wolves to balloon the lead to 5-1. Chicago mounted a comeback with two-straight goals to cut the deficit to 5-3. First it was Bradley Nadeau on the power play and then Scott Morrow, the defenseman, at even-strength. With the Wolves net empty and the pressure mounting, Marcel nabbed his 2nd goal of the game, and his 4th point of the night to lock in the 6-3 victory. Weeks finished with 30 saves in the winning effort.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Fans can also watch every IceHogs game on AHLTV on FloHockey! AHLTV on FloHockey features live streaming of every AHL game in high definition on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices, as well as on over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV. AHLTV is also available through the official AHL mobile app for iOS or Android.

2024-25 Head to Head Matchups:

Dec. 7 @ Springfield OTL 2-1

Sat. 15 vs. Springfield 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.