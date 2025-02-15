Game #46 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners at Henderson Silver Knights

February 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Game #46: Tucson Roadrunners (21-21-2-1) at Henderson Silver Knights (18-27-2-0)

Time: 7 p.m. MST, Lee's Family Forum, Henderson, NV

Referees: #45 Liam Maaskant, #33 Chris Conway

Linespeople: #68 Aaron Storey, #91 Logan Wescott

The Tucson Roadrunners (21-21-2-1) continue their seven-game road trip with a two-game set against the Henderson Silver Knights (18-27-2-0) this weekend at Lee's Family Forum. The series opens Saturday at 7 p.m. MST.

Tucson enters the matchup 2-2 on the trip, most recently falling 4-1 to the Ontario Reign on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Henderson has won eight of its last 10 games and is riding a four-game winning streak. That stretch includes a series sweep of the first-place Calgary Wranglers and a 5-4 victory over the Coachella Valley Firebirds in their last outing on Wednesday.

Saturday marks the seventh meeting between the two teams this season. In their most recent clash, the Silver Knights swept Tucson with a 5-4 overtime win on Jan. 20, followed by a 7-3 victory on Jan. 21. The Roadrunners will look to turn the tide and gain ground in the Pacific Division playoff race. Tucson sits eighth in the division, two points behind the seventh-place Bakersfield Condors for the final postseason spot. Henderson is ninth, seven points back of the Roadrunners.

Three things:

Russo's Hot Streak Continues

Roadrunners defenseman Robbie Russo enters Saturday's matchup on a scoring surge, having found the net in back-to-back games. He tallied his third goal of the season Wednesday, with all three coming in the last four contests. Russo has recorded four points during this stretch, trailing only forward Sammy Walker's five for the team lead on the current road trip. The veteran blueliner leads all Tucson defensemen in multiple categories, including points (20), assists (17), power-play goals (2), power-play assists (9), and power-play points (11). He also shares the team lead in power-play points with forward Egor Sokolov.

Special Teams Strength

After enduring a seven-game stretch without a power-play goal in January, the Roadrunners' special teams have been a key factor over the past three weeks. Tucson has converted on the man advantage in back-to-back games and in three of four contests during the road trip, going 4-for-11 (36%) on the power play. Russo has accounted for two of those four goals. The Roadrunners' power play began heating up before the trip, tallying seven goals in the last seven games (26%) and scoring in six of those matchups. Tucson's penalty kill has also stepped up, going a perfect 6-for-6 over the last two games and 10-for-12 (83%) in the last four. Going further back, the Roadrunners have killed 28 of 31 penalties (90%) in their last eight games, holding opponents scoreless on the power play in five of those contests.

Stauber Standing Tall

Roadrunners goaltender Jaxson Stauber is riding a two-game winning streak, securing both of Tucson's victories on the current road trip. He stopped 26 of 29 shots against the San Jose Barracuda on Feb. 7 to snap the Roadrunners' eight-game winless streak, then followed up with a 21-save effort in a 3-2 win over Bakersfield on Tuesday. During this stretch, the 25-year-old has posted a .903 save percentage (SV%) and a 2.50 goals-against average (GAA). On the season, Stauber holds an 8-5 record with a .903 SV% and a 3.02 GAA through 13 appearances.

What's the word?

"It's nice to come down and play on a little bit more of a consistent basis. There's a little bit of a change with the speed and skill of the players up top (in the NHL). They're the best in the world for a reason. But, we have a good group here, and we're trying to climb back into the standings and fight for that playoff spot."

Roadrunners goalie Jaxson Stauber on his recent play

Number to Know:

11 - The Roadrunners' blue line has been a key source of offense through the first four games of the road trip, with six defensemen combining for 11 points. Robbie Russo leads the group with four, followed by Lleyton Moore (1G, 1A) and Max Szuber (2A), who have each recorded multiple points. Montana Onyebuchi and rookies Artem Duda and Maveric Lamoureux have also chipped in with one point apiece.

Latest Transactions:

On Friday, Feb. 14, the Tucson Roadrunners reassigned forward Miko Matikka to the Allen Americans (ECHL)

We're Doing It Live

Saturday's game will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. MST with Roadrunners Warm-Up, hosted by "Voice of the Roadrunners" Jonathon Schaffer, who has all of the action from Lee's Family Forum. Fans can watch the game live on AHLtv now on Flo Hockey.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.