Athanasiou's Heroics Sink Thunderbirds with 4-3 Hogs' Win

February 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford, IL. - The Rockford IceHogs topped the Springfield Thunderbird 4-3 inside the BMO Center on Saturday night. IceHogs and Blackhawks great Bryan Bickell joined the IceHogs Ring of Honor with a ceremony during the 2nd intermission.

The IceHogs got an early lead for the second-straight night, just 1:04 into the game. Joey Anderson was the beneficiary of a Springfield turnover and scored his 100th professional goal.

Springfield tied the game at 1-1 while skating on a four-on-three power play. Matt Luff snapped a shot past Ben Gaudreau from the far circle to even things up. Just 32 seconds after, Brett Seney gave Rockford the lead right back in the slot.

In the 2nd period, Anderson and Andreas Athanasiou combined on a give-and-go for Anderson's 2nd goal of the night.

The Thunderbirds fought back to even the game again, this time at 3-3. Hugh McGing and Matthew Peca both found rebounds just outside the crease.

The game stayed tied until the 18:01 marker of the 3rd period. Cavan Fitzgerald made a great defensive play to lead out Anderson and Athanasiou on a two-on-one. Athanasiou deked to his backhand and tucked the game-winning-goal inside the post.

The IceHogs are back in action on Monday, Feb. 17 for a matchup with the Wild on the road at Wells Fargo Arena.

