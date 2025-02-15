Wolf Pack Shutout 4-0 by Checkers

February 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Hartford Wolf Pack were shutout 4-0 by the Charlotte Checkers on Saturday night, snapping their two-game winning streak. It marked the club's second straight shutout defeat against the Checkers.

Neither side was able to break the ice in the opening stanza. Louis Domingue made nine saves for the Wolf Pack to keep the Checkers at bay, while Ken Appleby made eight stops for the home side.

Each team received a power play in the opening frame, but both penalty kills stood strong. Patrick Giles was whistled for cross-checking at 13:48, while Brett Berard took a hooking minor to prevent a shorthanded rush up the ice at 15:40.

This marked the first time in the season series that the Wolf Pack and Checkers failed to score in the first period.

Wilmer Skoog broke the ice 10:31 into the second period, scoring his first goal in 19 games. Trevor Carrick entered the zone with possession before tapping a backhand pass to Skoog in the left-wing circle. There, the second-year forward ripped a shot by Domingue for his seventh goal of the season.

Just over three minutes later, at 13:50, Justin Sourdif extended the lead to 2-0. With the Checkers applying sustained pressure, Will Lockwood sent a perfect pass from the right-wing wall to Sourdif in the left-wing circle. Unmarked, Sourdif was able to corral the puck and snipe home his tenth goal of the season.

Sourdif made it 3-0 at 14:40 of the third period, beating Domingue for the second time in the game. Sourdif waited out a defender, displaying great patience, before ripping his eleventh goal of the season home to put the result out of reach.

It marked the fourth time this season that Sourdif scored against the Wolf Pack.

The Wolf Pack's last ditch effort came at 15:39, when John Leonard was whistled for a high-sticking minor. Despite their six-on-four push, the Wolf Pack failed to test Appleby and ended up surrendering an empty net goal when Rasmus Asplund applied the dagger at 16:56.

The club managed just 18 shots on Appleby, a season-low for a single game.

The Wolf Pack and Checkers conclude their weekend series tomorrow at 4:00 p.m. in Charlotte. Full coverage is available starting at 3:45 p.m. with 'Wolf Pack Pregame' on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

