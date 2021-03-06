Iowa Comes up Short in 3-2 Loss at Rockford

March 6, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







Iowa Wild (3-5-1-0; 7 pts.) fell one goal short to the Rockford IceHogs (2-7-1-0; 5 pts.), losing 3-2 at BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford, Ill. Wild forward Gabriel Dumont extended his league-leading point streak to nine games with a goal in the first period.

Dumont continued his career-high point streak with a goal at 4:26 of the opening period. Forwards Will Bitten and Mason Shaw combined for a pair of quick passes from behind the net of IceHogs' goaltender Collin Delia (35 saves) springing Dumont for a one-time finish low in the slot. For the third straight game, the Wild struck first and took the lead 1-0.

Rockford recorded an equalizer at 9:23 of the first frame with a slapshot by defenseman Cody Franson from just inside the blueline. Franson's shot beat Wild goaltender Hunter Jones (16 saves) over his left shoulder tying the game 1-1.

The IceHogs grabbed the lead at 12:46 of the opening period when forward Matej Chalupa sent a slap shot under the blocker of Jones to put Rockford in front 2-1.

After 20 minutes of play, Iowa trailed Rockford 2-1 but had the edge in shots 13-3.

The IceHogs extended their lead to 3-1 with a power play goal from Franson at 11:34 of the second period.

Iowa had a goal disallowed at 15:05 of the second stanza after Bitten redirected a shot by defenseman Ian McCoshen passed Delia with his left skate. The officials deemed Bitten sent the puck in with a kicking motion and waived off the goal.

The Wild narrowed the lead to 3-2 thanks to forward Cody McLeod at 16:01 of the second period. Defenseman Josh Atkinson sifted a point shot off Delia's right pad and McLeod jammed in the rebound. Forward Joseph Cramarossa picked up the second assist on the tally.

With a goal scored on both sides of the ice in the second period, the IceHogs led 3-2 after two periods of play. Iowa outshot Rockford 17-11 in the second period and led in total shots 30-14.

Iowa's best opportunity to tie the game in the third came with just under three minutes to play in the game. Forward Connor Dewar picked up a rebound at the right post and was stymied by Delia who made a save with the paddle of his stick while lying on his back in the goal crease.

Despite outshooting Rockford 7-5 in the third period and 37-19 in total, the Wild were unable to climb back even as the IceHogs held on for their second win of the season by a final score of 3-2.

The Wild went 0-3 on power play opportunities in the game, while Rockford finished the contest 1-3 on the man-advantage.

Iowa wraps up the weekend with their final game of a six-game road swing on Mar. 7 at BMO Harris Bank Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.