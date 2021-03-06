Monsters Complete Weekend Sweep of Wolves with 3-1 Win
March 6, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CHICAGO - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Chicago Wolves 3-1 on Saturday evening at Triphahn Center Ice Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 4-3-1-0 and are currently in fourth place in the AHL's Central Division standings.
Cleveland once again struck first courtesy of a tally from Adam Helewka at 10:57 of the opening period off feeds from Trey Fix-Wolanksy and Andrew Peeke. The Monsters doubled the score after Dillon Simpson notched a tally at 12:40 assisted by Tyler Angle and Gavin Bayreuther to take the 2-0 lead into the first intermission. Chicago cut the score to 2-1 with the lone goal of the middle frame at 17:44 from Dominik Bokk. Cleveland added an insurance goal in the final period after Angle converted on a power-play opportunity at 4:24 assisted by Cliff Pu securing the 3-1 win.
Cleveland's Matiss Kivlenieks made 42 saves in victory while Chicago's Beck Warm stopped 31 shots in defeat.
The Monsters travel to Rochester for a matchup with the Americans next Friday, March 12, with a 6:05 p.m. puck drop at Blue Cross Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 2 0 1 - - 3
CHI 0 1 0 - - 1
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 34 1/3 2/2 4 min / 2 inf
CHI 43 0/2 2/3 6 min / 3 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Kivlenieks W 42 1 3-0-0
CHI Warm L 31 3 4-1-0
Cleveland Record: 4-3-1-0, 4th Central Division
Chicago Record: 8-2-0-1, 1st Central Division
