Monsters Complete Weekend Sweep of Wolves with 3-1 Win

CHICAGO - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Chicago Wolves 3-1 on Saturday evening at Triphahn Center Ice Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 4-3-1-0 and are currently in fourth place in the AHL's Central Division standings.

Cleveland once again struck first courtesy of a tally from Adam Helewka at 10:57 of the opening period off feeds from Trey Fix-Wolanksy and Andrew Peeke. The Monsters doubled the score after Dillon Simpson notched a tally at 12:40 assisted by Tyler Angle and Gavin Bayreuther to take the 2-0 lead into the first intermission. Chicago cut the score to 2-1 with the lone goal of the middle frame at 17:44 from Dominik Bokk. Cleveland added an insurance goal in the final period after Angle converted on a power-play opportunity at 4:24 assisted by Cliff Pu securing the 3-1 win.

Cleveland's Matiss Kivlenieks made 42 saves in victory while Chicago's Beck Warm stopped 31 shots in defeat.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 2 0 1 - - 3

CHI 0 1 0 - - 1

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 34 1/3 2/2 4 min / 2 inf

CHI 43 0/2 2/3 6 min / 3 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Kivlenieks W 42 1 3-0-0

CHI Warm L 31 3 4-1-0

Cleveland Record: 4-3-1-0, 4th Central Division

Chicago Record: 8-2-0-1, 1st Central Division

