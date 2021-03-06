Game #10 Texas at Tucson

Regular Season Game #10 - Texas at Tucson

7:00 PM MST, Tucson Convention Center, Tucson, Arizona

TV Broadcast: The CW Tucson

Referees: Brandon Blandina (39), Timothy Mayer (19)

Linesmen: Neil Frederickson (68) Patrick Stuber (32)

The Tucson Roadrunners wrap up their home series with the Texas Stars Saturday night, at 7:00pm. Tucson will be looking to improve to 6-4, before heading out on a California road trip with the San Diego Gulls and Ontario Reign.

Three Things

1) Goaltender Adin Hill donned the Tucson Roadrunners uniform for the first time since March 11, 2020 Friday night. Hill is down from the Arizona Coyotes roster on a conditioning assignment. He made 31 saves in Friday night's matchup with the Texas Stars, and has now suited up for the Roadrunners in every season since their inception.

2) Roadrunners forward Kevin Roy recorded his team-leading sixth goal Friday night against the Texas Stars. Roy has found the back of the net three times in the past four games, with all three coming in the third period or later.

3) Tucson Roadrunners skater Ryan McGregor picked up his first professional goal during the first period of Friday night's game with the Texas Stars. He has appeared in all nine games with the Roadrunners this season, after signing a contract with the Arizona Coyotes in March of 2020.

What's The Word?

Roadrunners forward Michael Bunting on the team's mentality after nearly a quarter of the 40-game season has gone by:

"Team success is number one for everyone here... It's only a matter of time before everyone gets their points, and I think everyone is working hard toward that. We know we need to have secondary scoring, that's how good teams are made."

Number to Know

26 - The number of shots on goal the Tucson Roadrunners recorded in the third period of Friday night's game with the Texas Stars, a new franchise record. Among those shots was Kevin Roy's team-best sixth goal of the season.

We're Doing It Live

Roadrunners Hockey returns to the radio today at 7:00 p.m. as "Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny and Brett Fera bring you all of the action on The CW Tucson, Fox Sports 1450 AM. All Roadrunners games are broadcast live on Tucson's Sports Station, along with AHLtv.

