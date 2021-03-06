San Jose Ends Home Streak

The San Diego Gulls seven-game home win streak was snapped as the team fell to the San Jose Barracuda by a score of 5-1 tonight at FivePoint Arena in the first game of a back-to-back weekend set. Despite the setback, the Gulls lead the AHL in home wins (7) and points (14).

Andrew Agozzino scored a goal 11:23 into the first period to extend his goal/point streak to three games (3-0=3). Antoine Morand and Brendan Guhle each earned an assist on the play.

Maxim Golod made his AHL debut.

Lukas Dostal made 27 saves.

San Diego concludes their back-to-back set against San Jose tomorrow, Mar. 6 at FivePoint Arena in Irvine, Calif. (7:30 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Andrew Agozzino

On the first period

They came out with a pretty good start. I don't know if it was as much them doing something to us to not get our game going, I think it was more so us not playing our game. I think there were some areas that we could definitely improve on that would have prevented that first period. I think that first period is more on us than what they did.

On the team getting off to slow starts

I don't really know why that's been. It's definitely something that has cost us a few games. We've been lucky enough to come back in a handful of them and win them, but that's something we have to figure out. I don't know if it's simplifying our game at the start, but that's on every individual player. We have to be ready from the first period. We can't wait until the second.

On tomorrow's game

I expect a big response from us. I think we need to. I don't think one player or coach was happy with our game tonight. We expect a lot of ourselves, so hopefully we have a better showing tomorrow.

Head Coach Kevin Dineen

On the game

It wasn't the start tonight, it was the whole game. I think we just got outplayed from the drop of the puck and that carried forward from there so when you recognize that's happening, it's not just a coach yelling at players. It's recognizing what we're up to isn't working, simplifying our game and keeping the puck out of our end. We had trouble with our breakouts and forecheck. It was a complete game where we didn't have a lot of structure.

On the San Jose Barracuda

We play in a good league. There's good teams here - they play well and they play hard. They took a pretty good thumping last game and we expected them to come out hard and they did.

On the penalty kill

There was some structural breakdowns as well. Those things end up in your net. You kill of a two minute and you've got a four-minute penalty you have to kill. You have to make sure that you can't pile on and have four-minute penalties. Our penalty killing has been pretty good for the most part this year. Obviously, we gave up two big goals tonight.

