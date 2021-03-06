Forward Jayson Megna Recalled by Colorado Avalanche

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Jayson Megna has been recalled by the team's NHL affiliate. Megna currently leads the Eagles with five goals and two multi-goal performances in his first four games of the season. The 31-year-old has already skated in two games this season with the Avalanche and 123 total NHL contests with the Avalanche, Vancouver Canucks, New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins.

Colorado will return to action when the Eagles host the Henderson Silver Knights on Saturday, March 6th at 7:05pm MT. Fans can catch every game this season live on "The Home of the Colorado Eagles," 92.9 The Bear or on AHLTV.

