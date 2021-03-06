Hogs Game Day: IceHogs Host Wild for Two-Game Weekend Set at BMO Harris Bank Center Starting Tonight

Rockford, IL - The Rockford IceHogs, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks of the National Hockey League (NHL), continue a four-game homestand and begin a two-game weekend set against the Iowa Wild tonight at 6:00 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center. Tonight is the second of 10 scheduled meetings between the two clubs.

LHome Sweet Home

The IceHogs continue a four-game homestand tonight at BMO Harris Bank Center against the Wild. The homestand carries into tomorrow, Sunday, Mar. 7 against the Wild and the Grand Rapids Griffins return on Thursday, Mar. 11. The homestand is tied for the longest for the IceHogs this season with their previous four-game homestand from Feb. 16-23 vs. Chicago, Grand Rapids and Cleveland.

Kalynuk Picks Up Where He Left Off

After being re-assigned to the IceHogs by the Blackhawks Friday, defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk recorded two assists last night and now has a goal and three assists for four points in his first three professional games with the IceHogs.

Kalynuk Krushing It

Kalynuk has registered a pair of assists in each of his last two games since arriving from Chicago and now leads the IceHogs with a goal and five assists for six points in his first four professional games.

Welcome Home

Wednesday's contest vs. Grand Rapids marked the AHL season debuts and return of defenseman Lucas Carlsson and forward Brandon Pirri to BMO Harris Bank Center. Pirri, who last skated in an IceHogs uniform in 2014, scored twice and Carlsson, the last two seasons' IceHogs Defenseman of the Year, added a marker in the 9-4 setback.

Gettin' Right Back to Where He Started From

Did you know Pirri is on an IceHogs scoring streak? Dating back to his last games in an IceHogs uniform, Pirri enters tonight on a 10-game IceHogs point streak with nine goals and six assists for 15 points. He registered points in his last nine games with the Hogs before his return on Wednesday with seven goals and six assists from Feb. 9-Mar. 1, 2014.

Movin' On Up

With his two goals on Wednesday, Pirri moved past Bryan Bickell (eight goals, eight assists) for the most all-time IceHogs points against the Griffins with now seven goals and 10 assists for 17 points. He is also two goals away from tying Mark McNeill (72) for second all-time in IceHogs goal scoring. Jeremy Morin leads that category with 90 markers.

IceHogs and Wild Battle in Close Call to Open Series

Forward Brad Morrison netted both goals and forward Chad Yetman added two assists to help the Rockford IceHogs (0-2-1-0) earn a point in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Iowa Wild (2-1-1-0) at Wells Fargo Arena on Feb. 13. Goaltender Matt Tomkins made 34 saves, including a penalty-shot stop in overtime.

Home-and-Home Series

This season's head-to-head vs. Iowa features large chunks of time between BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford and Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Starting tonight, the IceHogs host the Wild for four straight games (Mar. 6-7, 19-20) and then visit their Central Division rivals for five-straight (Apr. 13, 23-24, May 7) before closing the year at Rockford on May 9.

Familiar Faces with Iowa

The Iowa Wild feature two former 2019-20 Rockford IceHogs in forward Joseph Cramarossa and defenseman Ian McCoshen. Cramarossa skated in 42 games with the IceHogs last season recording five goals and seven assists for 12 points and led the club with 110 penalty minutes. McCoshen registered eight points (two goals, six assists) in 56 games with the IceHogs.

The IceHogs and Wild rematch tomorrow, Sunday, Mar. 7 at 4:00 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center. Fans can watch all of this season's action LIVE on AHLTV and 23.2 Antenna TV WIFR (home games)! Tune in to every broadcast for free on SportsFanRadio 1330 AM, Sportsfanradio1330.com, IceHogs.com, and the IceHogs app!

Every active full IceHogs Season Ticket Holder and 20-Game holder who have paid for their tickets in full or who have a deposit down on their tickets for 2020-21 will receive FREE access to every IceHogs game through AHLTV on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Want to upgrade to a Full Season or 20-Game plan? Contact us at (815) 968-5222 or email us at ticketservices@icehogs.com!

2020-21 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 1-7-1-0, 3 points (6th, Central Division)

Iowa: 3-4-1-0, 7 points (4th, Central Division)

2019-20 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 29-30-2-2, 62 points (5th, Central Division)

Iowa: 37-18-4-4, 82 points (2nd, Central Division)

2020-21 Head-to-Head Schedule (all times Central):

Feb. 13 IceHogs at Wild 2-3 Overtime Loss Recap and Highlights

Mar. 6 Wild at IceHogs 6 p.m.

Mar. 7 Wild at IceHogs 4 p.m.

Mar. 19 Wild at IceHogs 6 p.m.

Mar. 20 Wild at IceHogs 6 p.m.

Apr. 13 IceHogs at Wild 7 p.m.

Apr. 23 IceHogs at Wild 6 p.m.

Apr. 24 IceHogs at Wild 6 p.m.

May 7 IceHogs at Wild 7 p.m.

May 9 Wild at IceHogs 4 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Wild 2020-21 Head-to-Head Record

0-0-1-0

IceHogs vs. Wild, All-Time

35-24-5-3

Head Coaches

Rockford: Derek King (2nd season with IceHogs)

Iowa: Tim Army (2nd season with Wild)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Iowa: Minnesota Wild

