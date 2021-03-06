Crunch Defeated by Amerks, 4-2
March 6, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. --- The Syracuse Crunch were defeated by the Rochester Americans, 4-2, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.
Serron Noel netted his first professional goal as the Crunch dropped their third game of the year to the Amerks. Syracuse is now 3-5-1-0 on the season and 1-2-1-0 in the 12-game season series with Rochester.
Crunch netminder Spencer Martin stopped 23-of-27 between the pipes for the Crunch. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen earned the win turning aside 27-of-29 in net for the Amerks. Syracuse went 2-for-8 on power play, while Rochester went 2-for-5.
The Amerks opened scoring with a power-play goal 7:20 into the game. Jean-Sebastien Dea's right circle shot was blocked, but the rebound came back out to Steven Fogarty who stickhandled towards the net and scored.
The Crunch tied it up with a power-play goal of their own at 13:44 when Noel redirected Peter Abbandonato's left wing shot.
Rochester went back on top 2:23 into the second period. Martin made the initial save, but left the puck out for Arttu Ruotsalainen to backhand in. The Amerks made it a two-goal lead with 4:04 remaining in the frame. After a tic-tac-toe passing sequence from Mattias Samuelsson to Jack Quinn, Andrew Oglevie finished it off with a quick stick as he cut towards the slot.
Syracuse came back within one halfway through the final frame with another power-play tally. Scott Wilson came in down the left side and sent a perfect cross-zone feed for Taylor Raddysh to sneak in past Luukkonen's left skate.
The Amerks regained their two-goal lead with 39 seconds remaining in the game when Dea chipped in a rebound while on the man-advantage.
The Crunch are back in action on Friday when they travel to face the Utica Comets.
Crunchables: Greg Meireles appeared in his first AHL game with the Crunch tonight...Tonight was the first time the Crunch have score multiple power-play goals this season.
