Crunch Defeated by Amerks, 4-2

March 6, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. --- The Syracuse Crunch were defeated by the Rochester Americans, 4-2, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

Serron Noel netted his first professional goal as the Crunch dropped their third game of the year to the Amerks. Syracuse is now 3-5-1-0 on the season and 1-2-1-0 in the 12-game season series with Rochester.

Crunch netminder Spencer Martin stopped 23-of-27 between the pipes for the Crunch. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen earned the win turning aside 27-of-29 in net for the Amerks. Syracuse went 2-for-8 on power play, while Rochester went 2-for-5.

The Amerks opened scoring with a power-play goal 7:20 into the game. Jean-Sebastien Dea's right circle shot was blocked, but the rebound came back out to Steven Fogarty who stickhandled towards the net and scored.

The Crunch tied it up with a power-play goal of their own at 13:44 when Noel redirected Peter Abbandonato's left wing shot.

Rochester went back on top 2:23 into the second period. Martin made the initial save, but left the puck out for Arttu Ruotsalainen to backhand in. The Amerks made it a two-goal lead with 4:04 remaining in the frame. After a tic-tac-toe passing sequence from Mattias Samuelsson to Jack Quinn, Andrew Oglevie finished it off with a quick stick as he cut towards the slot.

Syracuse came back within one halfway through the final frame with another power-play tally. Scott Wilson came in down the left side and sent a perfect cross-zone feed for Taylor Raddysh to sneak in past Luukkonen's left skate.

The Amerks regained their two-goal lead with 39 seconds remaining in the game when Dea chipped in a rebound while on the man-advantage.

The Crunch are back in action on Friday when they travel to face the Utica Comets.

For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.

Crunchables: Greg Meireles appeared in his first AHL game with the Crunch tonight...Tonight was the first time the Crunch have score multiple power-play goals this season.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.