Hat Trick from Gage Quinney Leads Silver Knights to 4-2 Victory

March 6, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights continued their historic start with a 4-2 win over the Colorado Eagles at Budweiser Events Center. Gage Quinney collected the franchise's first hat trick and the team improved to 9-1-0 all time.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Dylan Sikura started the night of strong collecting a goal during a five-on-three power play during the first. It marked Sikura's third goal in three games and fifth goal of the season. Jayson Megna got the Eagles on the board for the first time in the second. Gage Quinney put the HSK ahead once again early in the final period, but Jayson Megna evened the field with his second of the night. Quinney notched his second of the night at 18:24 in the third and just 13 seconds later found the back of an empty Colorado net. Quinney's is the first hat trick in Silver Knight's history.

With tonight's win, the Henderson Silver Knights have the best 10-game start of any inaugural team in AHL history.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights will face off against the Colorado Eagles tomorrow night in the second of a three game series. The match up will take place at 6:05 p.m. PT at Budweiser Events Center. Watch on AHLTV and listen on 1230 The Game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.